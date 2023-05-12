2023 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET.

Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):

PRESEASON WEEK HOF

Thursday, Aug. 3

NY Jets vs. Cleveland (Canton) – 8pm, NBC

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Monday, Aug. 21

Baltimore at Washington – 8pm, ESPN

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

Indianapolis at Philadelphia – 8pm, Prime Video

Friday, Aug. 25

Detroit at Carolina – 8pm, CBS

Sunday, Aug. 27

Houston at New Orleans – 8pm, FOX

The NFL Network will televise several preseason games live nationwide, while remaining games will be available locally. Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date.

Below is the complete list of 2023 NFL preseason matchups:

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 3

NY Jets vs. Cleveland

WEEK 1 (AUG. 10-14)

Denver at Arizona

Philadelphia at Baltimore

Indianapolis at Buffalo

N.Y. Jets at Carolina

Tennessee at Chicago

Green Bay at Cincinnati

Washington at Cleveland

Jacksonville at Dallas

N.Y. Giants at Detroit

San Francisco at Las Vegas

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams

Atlanta at Miami

Houston at New England

Kansas City at New Orleans

Minnesota at Seattle

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

WEEK 2 (AUG. 17-21)

Kansas City at Arizona

Cincinnati at Atlanta

Jacksonville at Detroit

New England at Green Bay

Miami at Houston

Chicago at Indianapolis

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers

Las Vegas at L.A. Rams

Tennessee at Minnesota

Carolina at N.Y. Giants

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets

Cleveland at Philadelphia

Buffalo at Pittsburgh

Denver at San Francisco

Dallas at Seattle

Baltimore at Washington (8/21, ESPN)

WEEK 3 (AUG. 24-28)

Pittsburgh at Atlanta

Detroit at Carolina (8/25, CBS)

Buffalo at Chicago

Las Vegas at Dallas

L.A. Rams at Denver

Seattle at Green Bay

Miami at Jacksonville

Cleveland at Kansas City

Arizona at Minnesota

Houston at New Orleans (8/27, FOX)

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants

Indianapolis at Philadelphia (8/24, Prime Video)

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco

Baltimore at Tampa Bay

New England at Tennessee

Cincinnati at Washington

Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete 2023 NFL Schedule, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

NFL Preseason Schedule