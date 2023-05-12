2023 NFL preseason schedule announced

The 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET.
Four other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):
PRESEASON WEEK HOF
Thursday, Aug. 3
NY Jets vs. Cleveland (Canton) – 8pm, NBC
PRESEASON WEEK 2
Monday, Aug. 21
Baltimore at Washington – 8pm, ESPN
PRESEASON WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 24
Indianapolis at Philadelphia – 8pm, Prime Video
Friday, Aug. 25
Detroit at Carolina – 8pm, CBS
Sunday, Aug. 27
Houston at New Orleans – 8pm, FOX
The NFL Network will televise several preseason games live nationwide, while remaining games will be available locally. Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date.
Below is the complete list of 2023 NFL preseason matchups:
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 3
NY Jets vs. Cleveland
WEEK 1 (AUG. 10-14)
Denver at Arizona
Philadelphia at Baltimore
Indianapolis at Buffalo
N.Y. Jets at Carolina
Tennessee at Chicago
Green Bay at Cincinnati
Washington at Cleveland
Jacksonville at Dallas
N.Y. Giants at Detroit
San Francisco at Las Vegas
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams
Atlanta at Miami
Houston at New England
Kansas City at New Orleans
Minnesota at Seattle
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
WEEK 2 (AUG. 17-21)
Kansas City at Arizona
Cincinnati at Atlanta
Jacksonville at Detroit
New England at Green Bay
Miami at Houston
Chicago at Indianapolis
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers
Las Vegas at L.A. Rams
Tennessee at Minnesota
Carolina at N.Y. Giants
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets
Cleveland at Philadelphia
Buffalo at Pittsburgh
Denver at San Francisco
Dallas at Seattle
Baltimore at Washington (8/21, ESPN)
WEEK 3 (AUG. 24-28)
Pittsburgh at Atlanta
Detroit at Carolina (8/25, CBS)
Buffalo at Chicago
Las Vegas at Dallas
L.A. Rams at Denver
Seattle at Green Bay
Miami at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Kansas City
Arizona at Minnesota
Houston at New Orleans (8/27, FOX)
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants
Indianapolis at Philadelphia (8/24, Prime Video)
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco
Baltimore at Tampa Bay
New England at Tennessee
Cincinnati at Washington
Earlier on Thursday, the league revealed the complete 2023 NFL Schedule, which kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.