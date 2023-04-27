2023 NFL Draft Schedule: TV, how to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft Schedule is set and kicks off with round one on Thursday, April 27.

This seasons draft will take place outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. First-round selections will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Round one of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised by ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming will also be available for all rounds via NFL+ and ESPN apps and at NFL.com/Watch.

Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft begin at 7:00pm ET on Friday, April 28. The final rounds of the draft, rounds four through seven, will begin at noon ET on Saturday, April 29.

The Carolina Panthers have the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are expected to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Below is the order of selections for the entire first round:

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13. Green Bay Packers (from NY Jets)

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay)

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from 3 teams)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins were supposed to pick 21st, but they forfeited their first-round pick following an NFL investigation into whether the organization violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.

The 2023 NFL schedule has not yet been released, but is generally expected the week of May 8.

2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE

Round 1 – Thursday, April 27

Time: 8:00pm ET

8:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 28

Time: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 29

Time: 12:00pm ET

12:00pm ET TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

TIMING

Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.

Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.

Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.

Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection

NFL SCHEDULES