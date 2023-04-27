2023 NFL Draft Schedule: TV, how to watch

The 2023 NFL Draft Schedule is set and kicks off with round one on Thursday, April 27.
This seasons draft will take place outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. First-round selections will be announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Round one of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 8:00pm ET and it will be televised by ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. Streaming will also be available for all rounds via NFL+ and ESPN apps and at NFL.com/Watch.
Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft begin at 7:00pm ET on Friday, April 28. The final rounds of the draft, rounds four through seven, will begin at noon ET on Saturday, April 29.
The Carolina Panthers have the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and are expected to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Below is the order of selections for the entire first round:
1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2. Houston Texans
3. Arizona Cardinals
4. Indianapolis Colts
5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6. Detroit Lions (from LA Rams)
7. Las Vegas Raiders
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
11. Tennessee Titans
12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13. Green Bay Packers (from NY Jets)
14. New England Patriots
15. New York Jets (from Green Bay)
16. Washington Commanders
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
18. Detroit Lions
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Seattle Seahawks
21. Los Angeles Chargers
22. Baltimore Ravens
23. Minnesota Vikings
24. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. New York Giants
26. Dallas Cowboys
27. Buffalo Bills
28. Cincinnati Bengals
29. New Orleans Saints (from 3 teams)
30. Philadelphia Eagles
31. Kansas City Chiefs
The Miami Dolphins were supposed to pick 21st, but they forfeited their first-round pick following an NFL investigation into whether the organization violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
You can view the full draft order for all seven rounds over at NFL.com.
The 2023 NFL schedule has not yet been released, but is generally expected the week of May 8.
2023 NFL DRAFT SCHEDULE
Round 1 – Thursday, April 27
- Time: 8:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 2-3 – Friday, April 28
- Time: 7:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 4-7 – Saturday, April 29
- Time: 12:00pm ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
TIMING
- Round 1: 10 minutes per selection.
- Round 2: Seven minutes per selection.
- Rounds 3 through 6, including compensatory picks: Five minutes per selection.
- Round 7, including compensatory picks: Four minutes per selection
NFL SCHEDULES