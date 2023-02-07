2023 New Orleans Breakers schedule announced

The 2023 New Orleans Breakers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The New Orleans Breakers kickoff the second season of the USFL on Sunday, April 16, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will begin at 6:30pm ET.

New Orleans will play their first true road contest on Sunday, May 7 (Week 4) against the New Jersey Generals at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is New Orleans’ complete schedule for the 2023 season:

2023 New Orleans Breakers Schedule

Week 1

April 16: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30pm ET

Week 2

April 22: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30pm ET

Week 3

April 29: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30pm ET

Week 4

May 7: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 5

May 14: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 6

May 21: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12pm ET

Week 7

May 27: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 8

June 4: vs. Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 9

June 10: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 10

June 18: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

