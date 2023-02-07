2023 New Jersey Generals schedule announced

The 2023 New Jersey Generals schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The New Jersey Generals kickoff the second season of the USFL on Saturday, April 15, 2023 on the road against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET.

New Jersey will be the away team for three consecutive games to start the season before they host the New Orleans Breakers on Sunday, May 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is New Jersey’s complete schedule for the 2023 season:

2023 New Jersey Generals Schedule

Week 1

April 15: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7:30pm ET

Week 2

April 23: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 3

April 30: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 4pm ET

Week 4

May 7: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 5

May 14: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field, 12pm ET

Week 6

May 21: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 7

May 28: vs. Michigan Panthers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 5:30pm ET

Week 8

June 4: vs. Memphis Showboats in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1pm ET

Week 9

June 11: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 10

June 17: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

