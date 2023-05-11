2023 NC State-UConn football game moved to Thursday

The 2023 NC State Wolfpack at UConn Huskies football game has been moved to Thursday, UConn has announced.

The NC State-UConn non-conference contest, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at a time to be announced later.

NC State and UConn first met on the gridiron in 2003 and have played three times overall. In their most recent matchup in 2022, the Wolfpack defeated the Huskies 41-10 in Raleigh, N.C.

One week after kicking off the season at UConn, NC State opens their home slate at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Sept. 9. The Wolfpack will also host the VMI Keydets on Sept. 16 and the Marshall Thundering Herd on Oct. 7 in non-conference action.

NC State’s ACC schedule include home contests against Louisville, Clemson, Miami (FL), and North Carolina and road tilts at Virginia, Duke, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech.

UConn, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, will also welcome five other opponents to East Hartford — FIU, Duke, Utah State, USF, and Sacred Heart. Road opponents include Georgia State, Rice, Boston College, Tennessee, and James Madison.

The Huskies scheduled to close the season against the UMass Minutemen on Saturday, Nov. 25. A location for that game has not yet been announced.

