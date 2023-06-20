The 2023 Mountain West Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each MWC team.

The 2023 season gets underway for the Mountain West in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 with three conference members in action. The San Diego State Aztecs host the Ohio Bobcats, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors travel to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the San Jose State Spartans visit the USC Trojans.

Nine Mountain West teams will be in action against Power Five teams during Week 1 — Hawaii (vs. Stanford; Friday, Sept. 1), Fresno State (at Purdue), Utah State (at Iowa), Boise State (at Washington), Nevada (at USC), New Mexico (at Texas A&M), Colorado State (vs. Washington State), Wyoming (vs. Texas Tech), and San Jose State (vs. Oregon State; Sunday, Sept. 3).

Mountain West Conference play is scheduled to begin on Friday, Sept. 15 when the Utah State Aggies travel to square off with the Air Force Falcons.

The 2023 Mountain West Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 and will be played at the home stadium of the Mountain or West Division winner. The game will kickoff at 3:00pm ET with national television coverage by FOX.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt have already been posted. Schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be released soon.

Helmet Schedules