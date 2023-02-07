2023 Michigan Panthers schedule announced

The 2023 Michigan Panthers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Michigan Panthers kickoff the second season of the USFL on Sunday, April 16, 2023 against the Houston Gamblers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will begin at 12:00pm ET.

Michigan’s first home contest is slated for Sunday, April 30 (Week 3) at 4:00pm ET against the New Jersey Generals at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Below is Michigan’s complete schedule for the 2023 USFL season:

2023 Michigan Panthers Schedule

Week 1

April 16: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 2

April 23: at Philadelphia Stars in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 3

April 30: vs. New Jersey Generals in Detroit; Ford Field; 4pm ET

Week 4

May 6: vs. Memphis Showboats in Detroit; Ford Field; 7:30pm ET

Week 5

May 13: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Detroit; Ford Field; 12:30pm ET

Week 6

May 20: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Detroit; Ford Field; 4pm ET

Week 7

May 28: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 5:30pm ET

Week 8

June 4: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 9

June 10: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 10

June 18: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 7pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

