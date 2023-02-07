2023 Memphis Showboats schedule announced

The 2023 Memphis Showboats schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

Memphis is making their return to the USFL this season. The team played as the Tampa Bay Bandits in 2022, who are on “hiatus” this season.

The Memphis Showboats kickoff the second season of the USFL on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at home against the Philadelphia Stars at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will begin at 4:30pm ET.

Memphis’ first road contest is the following week on Saturday, April 22 at the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Below is Memphis’s complete schedule for the 2023 season:

2023 Memphis Showboats Schedule

Week 1

April 15: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4:30pm ET

Week 2

April 22: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 3

April 29: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 4

May 6: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 7:30pm ET

Week 5

May 14: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 6

May 20: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12:30pm ET

Week 7

May 28: vs. Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2pm ET

Week 8

June 4: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 1pm ET

Week 9

June 10: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 10

June 17: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

