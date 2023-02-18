The 2023 MAC football opponents have been released by the conference. Each MAC team plays five opponents within their division and three from the opposite division.

The complete 2023 MAC Football Schedule with dates will likely be released in the next week or two. The 2023 MAC Championship Game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on either Friday, Dec. 1 or Saturday, Dec. 2.

2023 MAC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS

EAST DIVISION

Akron

Home: Buffalo, Kent State, Ohio, NIU

Away: BGSU, Miami, CMU, EMU

Bowling Green

Home: Akron, Ohio, Ball State, Toledo

Away: Buffalo, Kent State, Miami, WMU

Buffalo

Home: BGSU, Ohio, CMU, EMU

Away: Akron, Kent State, Miami, Toledo

Kent State

Home: BGSU, Buffalo, Miami, NIU

Away: Akron, Ohio, Ball State, EMU

Miami (OH)

Home: Akron, BGSU, Buffalo, Toledo

Away: Kent State, Ohio, Ball State, WMU

Ohio

Home: Kent State, Miami, CMU, WMU

Away: Akron, BGSU, Buffalo, NIU

WEST DIVISION

Ball State

Home: CMU, Toledo, Kent State, Miami

Away: EMU, NIU, WMU, BGSU

Central Michigan

Home: EMU, NIU, Toledo, Akron

Away: Ball State, WMU, Buffalo, Ohio

Eastern Michigan

Home: Ball State, WMU, Akron, Kent State

Away: CMU, NIU, Toledo, Buffalo

Northern Illinois

Home: Ball State, EMU, WMU, Ohio

Away: CMU, Toledo, Akron, Kent State

Toledo

Home: EMU, NIU, WMU, Buffalo

Away: Ball State, CMU, BGSU, Miami

Western Michigan

Home: Ball State, CMU, BGSU, Miami

Away: EMU, NIU, Toledo, Ohio