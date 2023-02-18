The 2023 MAC football opponents have been released by the conference. Each MAC team plays five opponents within their division and three from the opposite division.
The complete 2023 MAC Football Schedule with dates will likely be released in the next week or two. The 2023 MAC Championship Game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on either Friday, Dec. 1 or Saturday, Dec. 2.
2023 MAC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS
EAST DIVISION
Home: Buffalo, Kent State, Ohio, NIU
Away: BGSU, Miami, CMU, EMU
Home: Akron, Ohio, Ball State, Toledo
Away: Buffalo, Kent State, Miami, WMU
Home: BGSU, Ohio, CMU, EMU
Away: Akron, Kent State, Miami, Toledo
Home: BGSU, Buffalo, Miami, NIU
Away: Akron, Ohio, Ball State, EMU
Home: Akron, BGSU, Buffalo, Toledo
Away: Kent State, Ohio, Ball State, WMU
Home: Kent State, Miami, CMU, WMU
Away: Akron, BGSU, Buffalo, NIU
WEST DIVISION
Home: CMU, Toledo, Kent State, Miami
Away: EMU, NIU, WMU, BGSU
Home: EMU, NIU, Toledo, Akron
Away: Ball State, WMU, Buffalo, Ohio
Home: Ball State, WMU, Akron, Kent State
Away: CMU, NIU, Toledo, Buffalo
Home: Ball State, EMU, WMU, Ohio
Away: CMU, Toledo, Akron, Kent State
Home: EMU, NIU, WMU, Buffalo
Away: Ball State, CMU, BGSU, Miami
Home: Ball State, CMU, BGSU, Miami
Away: EMU, NIU, Toledo, Ohio