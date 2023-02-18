search

By Kevin Kelley - February 18, 2023
MAC Football

The 2023 MAC football opponents have been released by the conference. Each MAC team plays five opponents within their division and three from the opposite division.

The complete 2023 MAC Football Schedule with dates will likely be released in the next week or two. The 2023 MAC Championship Game will be played at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on either Friday, Dec. 1 or Saturday, Dec. 2.

2023 MAC FOOTBALL OPPONENTS

EAST DIVISION

Akron

Home: Buffalo, Kent State, Ohio, NIU
Away: BGSU, Miami, CMU, EMU

Bowling Green

Home: Akron, Ohio, Ball State, Toledo
Away: Buffalo, Kent State, Miami, WMU

Buffalo

Home: BGSU, Ohio, CMU, EMU
Away: Akron, Kent State, Miami, Toledo

Kent State

Home: BGSU, Buffalo, Miami, NIU
Away: Akron, Ohio, Ball State, EMU

Miami (OH)

Home: Akron, BGSU, Buffalo, Toledo
Away: Kent State, Ohio, Ball State, WMU

Ohio

Home: Kent State, Miami, CMU, WMU
Away: Akron, BGSU, Buffalo, NIU

WEST DIVISION

Ball State

Home: CMU, Toledo, Kent State, Miami
Away: EMU, NIU, WMU, BGSU

Central Michigan

Home: EMU, NIU, Toledo, Akron
Away: Ball State, WMU, Buffalo, Ohio

Eastern Michigan

Home: Ball State, WMU, Akron, Kent State
Away: CMU, NIU, Toledo, Buffalo

Northern Illinois

Home: Ball State, EMU, WMU, Ohio
Away: CMU, Toledo, Akron, Kent State

Toledo

Home: EMU, NIU, WMU, Buffalo
Away: Ball State, CMU, BGSU, Miami

Western Michigan

Home: Ball State, CMU, BGSU, Miami
Away: EMU, NIU, Toledo, Ohio

