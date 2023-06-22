The 2023 MAC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each MAC team.

The 2023 season gets underway for the MAC in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 when the Ohio Bobcats travel to take on the San Diego State Aztecs.

Week 1 action in the MAC kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the Western Michigan Broncos hosting the Saint Francis Red Flash and the Kent State Golden Flashes traveling to take on the UCF Knights.

On Friday, Sept. 2, Eastern Michigan hosts Howard, Miami (Ohio) travels to take on the Miami Hurricanes, and Central Michigan visits Michigan State.

The remaining six MAC members begin their seasons on Saturday, Sept. 2 — Ball State (at Kentucky), Bowling Green (at Liberty), NIU (at Boston College), Akron (at Temple), Ohio (vs. LIU), and Toledo (at Illinois).

Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 23 with Ohio traveling to take on Bowling Green and Toledo hosting Western Michigan.

The 2023 MAC Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game is set for a noon ET kickoff with television coverage on ESPN.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt have already been posted. Schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be released soon.

