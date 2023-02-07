2023 Iowa at Northwestern game to be played at Wrigley Field

The Iowa Hawkeyes at Northwestern Wildcats football game in 2023 will be played at Wrigley Field, it was announced on Tuesday.

Wrigley Field is the home of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs and has a capacity of 41,649.

Northwestern will host Iowa in a “Wildcats Classic” Big Ten matchup at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. The contest will be the first for Northwestern at Wrigley Field since falling to the Purdue Boilermakers, 32-14, on Nov. 20, 2021.

Prior to that matchup, the Wildcats hosted the Illinois Fighting Illini at Wrigley Field on Nov. 20, 2010. Illinois defeated Northwestern in that contest, 48-27, which was the first college football game played at Wrigley Field since 1970.

Northwestern was scheduled to host the Wisconsin Badgers at Wrigley Field in 2020, but the contest was moved to Ryan Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wildcats are scheduled to open the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at on the road in a Big Ten matchup against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Iowa Hawkeyes are slated to open their season on the same date at home against the Utah State Aggies.

