2023 Howard-Eastern Michigan football game moved to Friday

The 2023 Howard Bison at Eastern Michigan Eagles football game has been moved to Friday, per EMU’s official athletics website.

The Howard-Eastern Michigan non-conference matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, will now be played on Friday, Sept. 1 and the two schools will square off at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. The game will mark their fourth overall meeting on the gridiron.

Eastern Michigan and Howard first met on the gridiron in 2007. The Eagles defeated the Bison in their most recent contest in 2013, 34-24, and now lead the overall series 3-0.

The remainder of Eastern Michigan’s non-conference schedule for the 2023 season features games on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 9 and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Sept. 23. The Eagles will also host the UMass Minutemen at Rynearson Stadium on Sept. 16.

In MAC action in 2023, EMU is scheduled to host Akron, Ball State, Kent State, and Western Michigan and travel to Buffalo, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Toledo.

In addition to Eastern Michigan, Howard’s 2023 non-conference schedule includes a neutral-site game against the Hampton Pirates in Washington, DC on Sept. 16 and contests on the road at the Robert Morris Colonials on Sept. 23 and the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 7. Howard’s full 2023 schedule has not yet been officially announced.

