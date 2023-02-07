2023 Houston Gamblers schedule announced

The 2023 Houston Gamblers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Houston Gamblers kickoff the second season of the USFL on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at home against the Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will begin at 12:00pm ET.

Houston’s first road contest is scheduled for the following week on Saturday, April 22 at the New Orleans Breakers at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Below is Houston’s complete schedule for the 2023 season:

2023 Houston Gamblers Schedule

Week 1

April 16: vs. Michigan Panthers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 2

April 22: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30pm ET

Week 3

April 29: vs. Memphis in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 4

May 6: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 1pm ET

Week 5

May 13: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 6

May 21: vs. New Jersey Generals in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 7

May 28: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2pm ET

Week 8

June 3: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 12pm ET

Week 9

June 11: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2pm ET

Week 10

June 18: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

