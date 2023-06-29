The 2023 FBS Independents Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each FBS Independent team.

There are four Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent teams for the 2023 season — Army, Notre Dame, UConn, and UMass. BYU joins the Big 12 Conference this season, while Liberty and New Mexico State each begin play in Conference USA in 2023.

The first FBS Independent to hit the gridiron this fall will be the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they face the Navy Midshipmen in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

The UMass Minutemen will also begin their season in Week Zero when they travel to face the New Mexico State Aggies (7:00pm ET, ESPN).

UConn kicks off the 2023 season the following week on Thursday, Aug. 31 when they host the NC State Wolfpack (7:30pm ET, CBSSN). Army hits the gridiron two days later on Saturday, Sept. 2 on the road against the ULM Warhawks (7:00pm ET).

With this release, all 2023 FBS college football helmet schedules are now available.

