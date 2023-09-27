2023 Cure Bowl to be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium

The 2023 Cure Bowl will be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Florida, ESPN Events and the Orlando Sports Foundation announced on Wednesday.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 and the post-season contest will be televised live by ABC at 3:30pm ET.

“We are excited about the Cure Bowl’s partnership with UCF and bringing a postseason bowl game to FBC Mortgage Stadium,” said Alan Gooch, Orlando Sports Foundation CEO and Cure Bowl Executive Director. “The ability to directly inform Knight Nation about the bowl’s ties to UCF College of Medicine’s cancer research is a unique opportunity to further the Orlando Sports Foundation’s mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer.”

FBC Mortgage Stadium is the home of the UCF Knights of the Big 12 Conference. The stadium, also referred to as the Bounce House, has a seating capacity of 44,206.

“We are thrilled that the Cure Bowl is coming to FBC Mortgage Stadium on our UCF campus in December,” said Terry Mohajir, UCF Director of Athletics. “It’s my belief and experience that for college football programs Orlando is a premiere destination, if not the destination, for a postseason bowl game.

“It’s also appropriate that the proceeds from this game benefit cancer research that takes place right here on the UCF campus.”

The 2023-24 college football bowl schedule is set to kickoff on Saturday, Dec. 16 with the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl at 11:00am ET on ESPN. Bowl season will conclude with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

