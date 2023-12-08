2023 College Football Playoff, New Year’s Six bowl announcers set

The 2023 College Football Playoff and New Year’s six bowl game announcers have been set, according to an announcement by ESPN on Thursday.

The two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups this season are set to be played on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The first matchup features the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines facing the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. The game is set to begin at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on ESPN.

The ESPN TV announcing crew for the Rose Bowl is Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Holly Rowe (reporter), and Laura Rutledge (reporter). The ESPN radio broadcast will feature Joe Tessitore, Dusty Dvoracek, and Quint Kessenich.

The College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl will feature the No. 2 Washington Huskies versus the No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will also be televised by ESPN, with the kickoff following the Rose Bowl at 8:45pm ET / 7:45pm CT.

The crew for the Sugar Bowl includes Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Molly McGrath (reporter), and Katie George (reporter). Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, and Ian Fitzsimmons will cover the game for ESPN radio.

The winners of the two semifinal contests will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET and will feature a crew consisting of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Molly McGrath.

Below is the complete schedule of College Football Playoff Semifinals and New Year’s Six games for the 2023-24 season with announcer lineups.

FRIDAY, DEC. 29, 2023

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

(9) Missouri vs. (7) Ohio State

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

TV: 8:00pm ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Crew: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

SATURDAY, DEC. 30, 2023

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

(11) Ole Miss vs. (10) Penn State

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

TV: 12:00pm ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Crew: Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich

—

Capital One Orange Bowl

(6) Georgia vs. (5) Florida State

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

TV: 4:00pm ET, ESPN/ESPN+

Crew: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George

MONDAY, JAN. 1, 2024

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

(23) Liberty vs. (8) Oregon

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

TV: 1:00pm ET, ESPN

Crew: Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden

—

Rose Bowl Game – CFP Semifinal

(4) Alabama vs. (1) Michigan

Rose Bowl Stadium – Pasadena, CA

TV: 5:00pm ET, ESPN

Crew: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Laura Rutledge

—

Allstate Sugar Bowl – CFP Semifinal

(3) Texas vs. (2) Washington

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

TV: 8:45pm ET, ESPN

Crew: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, Katie George

—

MONDAY, JAN. 8, 2024

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

TV: 7:30pm ET, ESPN

Crew: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath

