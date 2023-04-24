2023 Central Michigan-Michigan State football game moved to Friday

The 2023 Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan State Spartans football game has been moved to Friday, both schools have officially announced.

The Central Michigan-Michigan State non-conference matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, will now be played on Friday, Sept. 1 and the two schools will square off at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The game will be the season-opener for both schools.

Michigan State and Central Michigan first met on the gridiron in 1991 in East Lansing. The Spartans defeated the Chippewas in their most recent contest in 2018, 31-20, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 8-3.

Following the season-opener against Michigan State, Central Michigan is scheduled to host the New Hampshire Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. The Chippewas round out their non-conference schedule with back-to-back road contests at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 16 and the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 23.

In MAC play in 2023, Central Michigan is set to host Eastern Michigan, Akron, NIU, and Toledo and travel to Buffalo, Ball State, Western Michigan, and Ohio.

In addition to Central Michigan, Michigan State’s 2023 non-conference schedule includes home games against the Richmond Spiders on Sept. 9 and the Washington Huskies on Sept. 16.

Michigan State’s Big Ten schedule in 2023 includes home contests against Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, and Penn State and road trips to face Iowa, Rutgers, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Indiana.

