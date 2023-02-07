2023 Birmingham Stallions schedule announced

The 2023 Birmingham Stallions schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The defending champion Birmingham Stallions kickoff the second season of the USFL on Saturday, April 15 against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET.

Birmingham plays their first three games of the season at home in Birmingham before traveling to face the Pittsburgh Maulers on Sunday, May 7 (Week 4) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is Birmingham’s complete schedule for the 2023 season:

2023 Birmingham Stallions Schedule

Week 1

April 15: vs. New Jersey Generals in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7:30pm ET

Week 2

April 22: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 7pm ET

Week 3

April 29: vs. New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30pm ET

Week 4

May 7: at Pittsburgh Maulers in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 6:30pm ET

Week 5

May 13: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 6

May 20: at Michigan Panthers in Detroit; Ford Field; 4pm ET

Week 7

May 27: at New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 8

June 3: vs. Philadelphia Stars in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3pm ET

Week 9

June 11: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 2pm ET

Week 10

June 17: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4pm ET

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 15 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 18.

The USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Memphis Showboats.

