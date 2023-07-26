2023 Big Ten football schedule on NBC set, per report

The 2023 Big Ten football schedule on NBC has been set, per a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
The Big Ten on NBC football schedule in 2023 kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 2 with the Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers, which was previously announced. The game will air on NBC at 7:30pm ET.
Other Big Ten football games set for primetime on NBC that were previously announced include Charlotte at Maryland (Saturday, Sept. 9), Syracuse at Purdue (Saturday, Sept. 16), Ohio State at Notre Dame (Saturday, Sept. 23), Michigan State at Ohio State (Saturday, Oct. 14), and Penn State vs. Michigan State (Friday, Nov. 24; at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.).
Brett McMurphy’s report on Wednesday revealed 11 additional Big Ten football games on NBC this season, including Maryland at Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 23, Iowa at Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, Michigan at Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Ohio State at Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Per the report, there will be four Big Ten on NBC doubleheaders in 2023. Check out the complete list of games below, which is subject to change.
2023 Big Ten Football Schedule on NBC
All times Eastern.
* Previously announced.
Saturday, Sept. 2
*West Virginia at Penn State – 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 9
*Charlotte at Maryland – 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 16
*Syracuse at Purdue – 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 23
Maryland at Michigan State – 3:30pm
*Ohio State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm
Saturday, Sept. 30
Illinois at Purdue – 7:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 7
Purdue at Iowa – 7:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 14
Iowa at Wisconsin – 3:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 21
Minnesota at Iowa – 3:30pm
Michigan at Michigan State – 7:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 28
Ohio State at Wisconsin – 7:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 4
Purdue at Michigan – 7:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 11
Maryland at Nebraska – 3:30pm
*Michigan State at Ohio State – 7:30pm
Saturday, Nov. 18
Nebraska at Wisconsin – 7:30pm
Friday, Nov. 24
*Penn State vs. Michigan State (in Detroit) – 7:30pm
Charlotte/Maryland is an interesting choice for Week 2. Maybe there were no other good options.
Why is Penn State/Michigan State in Detroit? I guess the students aren’t on campus then, plus it avoids potential bad weather being in a dome.
The Big Ten have long been cowards about playing outdoor night games in late November. Starting next year, all Big Ten teams should be eligible to host night games all November long. Giving that privilege to just UCLA and USC would be grossly unfair. The NFL plays night games in cold weather all the way up through Conference Championship weekend. It’s time the Big Ten take a page from the NFL.
Yes. It’s at night and the bigger B10 teams traditionally didn’t like playing late Nov night games because of logistic and weather issues.
Also, week 2 (and at least 1 other week), NBC chose to put the better B10 game they had rights to on Peacock instead of over the air on NBC.
Michigan State got strong-armed by the conference/TV.
A lot of the bigger B10 programs had to give leeway for the TV money. Wisconsin has to host a late Nov night game. Both UMich and OSU have to host a Nov night game (though UMich’s isn’t that late in Nov). PSU has to play away on a Friday night (OK, not that huge of a sacrifice).
The smaller B10 programs may have to contribute by playing games on Friday nights.
There needs to be a game on November 25. Notre Dame is on the road that week and NBC needs to counter-program ABC and Fox. Even if it means playing in very cold temperatures.
And starting in 2024. UM-OSU should be on NBC at night, especially in the event it is 1 VS. 2 like it was in 2006.
The text says 4 double headers, while the list only shows 3 double headers. Unless I’m missing something, which is possible.
Iowa-Wisconsin is being followed by USC-Notre Dame