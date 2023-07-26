2023 Big Ten football schedule on NBC set, per report

The 2023 Big Ten football schedule on NBC has been set, per a report by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.

The Big Ten on NBC football schedule in 2023 kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 2 with the Penn State Nittany Lions hosting the West Virginia Mountaineers, which was previously announced. The game will air on NBC at 7:30pm ET.

Other Big Ten football games set for primetime on NBC that were previously announced include Charlotte at Maryland (Saturday, Sept. 9), Syracuse at Purdue (Saturday, Sept. 16), Ohio State at Notre Dame (Saturday, Sept. 23), Michigan State at Ohio State (Saturday, Oct. 14), and Penn State vs. Michigan State (Friday, Nov. 24; at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.).

Brett McMurphy’s report on Wednesday revealed 11 additional Big Ten football games on NBC this season, including Maryland at Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 23, Iowa at Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 14, Michigan at Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Ohio State at Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Per the report, there will be four Big Ten on NBC doubleheaders in 2023. Check out the complete list of games below, which is subject to change.

2023 Big Ten Football Schedule on NBC

All times Eastern.

* Previously announced.

Saturday, Sept. 2

*West Virginia at Penn State – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 9

*Charlotte at Maryland – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 16

*Syracuse at Purdue – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 23

Maryland at Michigan State – 3:30pm

*Ohio State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm

Saturday, Sept. 30

Illinois at Purdue – 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 7

Purdue at Iowa – 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 14

Iowa at Wisconsin – 3:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 21

Minnesota at Iowa – 3:30pm

Michigan at Michigan State – 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 28

Ohio State at Wisconsin – 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 4

Purdue at Michigan – 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 11

Maryland at Nebraska – 3:30pm

*Michigan State at Ohio State – 7:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 18

Nebraska at Wisconsin – 7:30pm

Friday, Nov. 24

*Penn State vs. Michigan State (in Detroit) – 7:30pm

