2023 Big 12 football schedule to be released on Tuesday

The 2023 Big 12 football schedule will be announced on Tuesday, January 31, at 2:00pm ET, the conference has announced.

For the 2023 season, the Big 12 will expand from 10 to 14 teams with the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. They join existing members Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

The TCU Horned Frogs jumped the gun on the schedule release and posted their 2023 slate, but then took it down shortly afterwards.

Every Big 12 team has their three non-conference opponents set for the 2023 season with the exception of the Baylor Bears. Baylor has two home games scheduled — Texas State on Sept. 2 and Utah on Sept. 9 — and will reveal their third and final opponent on Tuesday. That game will likely be on Sept. 16.

2023 Big 12 Football Schedules