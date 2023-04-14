The 2023 Big 12 Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each Big 12 team.

For the 2023 season, the Big 12 expands to 14 teams with the addition of the BYU Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, Houston Cougars, and UCF Knights. This will be the final season in the Big 12 for the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns, as both schools officially join the SEC in 2024.

The 2023 season gets underway for the Big 12 on Thursday, Aug.31 with two teams in action. The Kansas Jayhawks host the Missouri State Bears, while the UCF Knights host the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The 12 remaining Big 12 members kick off their 2023 seasons on Saturday, Sept. 2, which is highlighted by the TCU Horned Frogs hosting Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, while the West Virginia Mountaineers travel to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Conference play is slated to begin in Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 16 when the Houston Cougars host the TCU Horned Frogs.

The 2023 Big 12 Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 and it will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Helmet schedules for the ACC and SEC have already been released. The remaining conference helmet schedules will be published over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules