2023 Barton-Davidson football game moved to Friday

The 2023 Barton Bulldogs at Davidson Wildcats football game has been moved to Friday due to the threat of severe weather in the area, per Davidson’s official athletics website.

The Barton-Davidson non-conference matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, will now be played on Friday, Sept. 8 and the two schools will square off at Richardson Stadium in Davidson, N.C.

Barton, who competes in the Division II Conference Carolinas, and Davidson last squared off on the gridiron last season. The Wildcats won the contest, 37-17.

The next two Davidson games on the schedule this season feature a Pioneer Football League (PFL) matchup on the road against the Marist Red Foxes on Sept. 16 and a non-conference home date with St. Andrews (Division II) at Richardson Stadium on Sept. 23.

In other Pioneer League action in 2023, Davidson is scheduled to host San Diego, Valparaiso, Presbyterian, and Dayton and travel to Butler, Stetson, and Morehead State.

2023 Davidson Football Schedule