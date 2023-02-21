2023 American Athletic Conference football schedule announced

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Sept. 14 with the Memphis Tigers hosting the Navy Midshipmen.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2023 include Charlotte at Maryland, East Carolina at Michigan, Florida Atlantic at Clemson, Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis, MO), Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin, Ireland), Cal at North Texas, Rice at Texas, SMU at Oklahoma, Miami (FL) at Temple, Ole Miss at Tulane, Oklahoma at Tulsa, UAB at Georgia, Alabama at USF, and UTSA at Tennessee.

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the home stadium of the with the highest winning percentage in conference play. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.

Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be finalized on or before June 1. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.

2023 American Athletic Conference Football Schedules

Saturday, Aug. 26

Navy vs. Notre Dame (Ireland)

Thursday, Aug. 31

North Carolina A&T at UAB

Saturday, Sept. 2

South Carolina State at Charlotte

East Carolina at Michigan

Monmouth at Florida Atlantic

Bethune-Cookman at Memphis

California at North Texas

Rice at Texas

South Florida at Western Kentucky

Louisiana Tech at SMU

Akron at Temple

South Alabama at Tulane

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa

UTSA at Houston

Saturday, Sept. 9

UAB at Georgia Southern

Charlotte at Maryland

Marshall at East Carolina

Ohio at Florida Atlantic

Memphis at Arkansas State

Wagner at Navy

North Texas at FIU

Houston at Rice (or Fri.)

Florida A&M at South Florida

SMU at Oklahoma

Temple at Rutgers

Ole Miss at Tulane

Tulsa at Washington

Texas State at UTSA

Thursday, Sept. 14

Navy at Memphis

Friday, Sept. 15

Army at UTSA

Saturday, Sept. 16

Louisiana at UAB

Georgia State at Charlotte

East Carolina at Appalachian State

Florida Atlantic at Clemson

North Texas at Louisiana Tech

Texas Southern at Rice

Alabama at South Florida

Prairie View A&M at SMU

Norfolk State at Temple

Tulane at Southern Miss

Oklahoma at Tulsa

Saturday, Sept. 23

UAB at Georgia

Charlotte at Florida

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina

Florida Atlantic at Illinois

Memphis vs. Missouri (St. Louis)

Rice at South Florida

SMU at TCU

Miami (FL) at Temple

Nicholls at Tulane

Tulsa at Northern Illinois

UTSA at Tennessee

Thursday, Sept. 28

Temple at Tulsa

Saturday, Sept. 30

UAB at Tulane

Charlotte at SMU

East Carolina at Rice

Boise State at Memphis

South Florida at Navy

Abilene Christian at North Texas

Saturday, Oct. 7

South Florida at UAB

Tulsa at Florida Atlantic

North Texas at Navy

UConn at Rice

UTSA at Temple

Thursday, Oct. 12

SMU at East Carolina

Friday, Oct. 13

Tulane at Memphis

Saturday, Oct. 14

UAB at UTSA

Navy at Charlotte

Florida Atlantic at South Florida

Temple at North Texas

Thursday, Oct. 19

Rice at Tulsa

Friday, Oct. 20

SMU at Temple

Saturday, Oct. 21

Memphis at UAB

Charlotte at East Carolina

UTSA at Florida Atlantic

Air Force at Navy

North Texas at Tulane

South Florida at UConn

Friday, Oct. 27

Florida Atlantic at Charlotte

Saturday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at UTSA

Memphis at North Texas

Tulane at Rice

Tulsa at SMU

Saturday, Nov. 4

Florida Atlantic at UAB

Charlotte at Tulsa

Tulane at East Carolina

South Florida at Memphis

Navy at Temple

UTSA at North Texas

SMU at Rice

Friday, Nov. 10

North Texas at SMU

Saturday, Nov. 11

UAB at Navy

Memphis at Charlotte

East Carolina at Florida Atlantic

Temple at South Florida

Rice at UTSA

Tulsa at Tulane

Friday, Nov. 17

South Florida at UTSA

Saturday, Nov. 18

Temple at UAB

Rice at Charlotte

East Carolina at Navy

Tulane at Florida Atlantic

SMU at Memphis

North Texas at Tulsa

Saturday, Nov. 25

UAB at North Texas (or Fri.)

Charlotte at South Florida

Tulsa at East Carolina (or Fri.)

Florida Atlantic at Rice

Memphis at Temple (or Fri.)

Navy at SMU

UTSA at Tulane (or Fri.)

Saturday, Dec. 2

American Athletic Championship Game

Saturday, Dec. 9

Navy vs. Army (in Foxborough)

