2023 American Athletic Conference football schedule announced

The 2023 American Athletic Conference Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Thursday, Sept. 14 with the Memphis Tigers hosting the Navy Midshipmen.
Featured non-conference match-ups for each American team in 2023 include Charlotte at Maryland, East Carolina at Michigan, Florida Atlantic at Clemson, Memphis vs. Missouri (in St. Louis, MO), Navy vs. Notre Dame (in Dublin, Ireland), Cal at North Texas, Rice at Texas, SMU at Oklahoma, Miami (FL) at Temple, Ole Miss at Tulane, Oklahoma at Tulsa, UAB at Georgia, Alabama at USF, and UTSA at Tennessee.
The 2023 American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at the home stadium of the with the highest winning percentage in conference play. The game will be televised by either ABC or ESPN.
Kickoff times and television designations for the first three weeks of the season will be finalized on or before June 1. The remaining kickoff times and TV will be announced six to 12 days prior to the date of the game.
2023 American Athletic Conference Football Schedules
- 2023 Charlotte Football Schedule
- 2023 East Carolina Football Schedule
- 2023 Florida Atlantic Football Schedule
- 2023 Memphis Football Schedule
- 2023 Navy Football Schedule
- 2023 North Texas Football Schedule
- 2023 Rice Football Schedule
- 2023 SMU Football Schedule
- 2023 Temple Football Schedule
- 2023 Tulane Football Schedule
- 2023 Tulsa Football Schedule
- 2023 UAB Football Schedule
- 2023 USF Football Schedule
- 2023 UTSA Football Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 26
Navy vs. Notre Dame (Ireland)
Thursday, Aug. 31
North Carolina A&T at UAB
Saturday, Sept. 2
South Carolina State at Charlotte
East Carolina at Michigan
Monmouth at Florida Atlantic
Bethune-Cookman at Memphis
California at North Texas
Rice at Texas
South Florida at Western Kentucky
Louisiana Tech at SMU
Akron at Temple
South Alabama at Tulane
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tulsa
UTSA at Houston
Saturday, Sept. 9
UAB at Georgia Southern
Charlotte at Maryland
Marshall at East Carolina
Ohio at Florida Atlantic
Memphis at Arkansas State
Wagner at Navy
North Texas at FIU
Houston at Rice (or Fri.)
Florida A&M at South Florida
SMU at Oklahoma
Temple at Rutgers
Ole Miss at Tulane
Tulsa at Washington
Texas State at UTSA
Thursday, Sept. 14
Navy at Memphis
Friday, Sept. 15
Army at UTSA
Saturday, Sept. 16
Louisiana at UAB
Georgia State at Charlotte
East Carolina at Appalachian State
Florida Atlantic at Clemson
North Texas at Louisiana Tech
Texas Southern at Rice
Alabama at South Florida
Prairie View A&M at SMU
Norfolk State at Temple
Tulane at Southern Miss
Oklahoma at Tulsa
Saturday, Sept. 23
UAB at Georgia
Charlotte at Florida
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina
Florida Atlantic at Illinois
Memphis vs. Missouri (St. Louis)
Rice at South Florida
SMU at TCU
Miami (FL) at Temple
Nicholls at Tulane
Tulsa at Northern Illinois
UTSA at Tennessee
Thursday, Sept. 28
Temple at Tulsa
Saturday, Sept. 30
UAB at Tulane
Charlotte at SMU
East Carolina at Rice
Boise State at Memphis
South Florida at Navy
Abilene Christian at North Texas
Saturday, Oct. 7
South Florida at UAB
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic
North Texas at Navy
UConn at Rice
UTSA at Temple
Thursday, Oct. 12
SMU at East Carolina
Friday, Oct. 13
Tulane at Memphis
Saturday, Oct. 14
UAB at UTSA
Navy at Charlotte
Florida Atlantic at South Florida
Temple at North Texas
Thursday, Oct. 19
Rice at Tulsa
Friday, Oct. 20
SMU at Temple
Saturday, Oct. 21
Memphis at UAB
Charlotte at East Carolina
UTSA at Florida Atlantic
Air Force at Navy
North Texas at Tulane
South Florida at UConn
Friday, Oct. 27
Florida Atlantic at Charlotte
Saturday, Oct. 28
East Carolina at UTSA
Memphis at North Texas
Tulane at Rice
Tulsa at SMU
Saturday, Nov. 4
Florida Atlantic at UAB
Charlotte at Tulsa
Tulane at East Carolina
South Florida at Memphis
Navy at Temple
UTSA at North Texas
SMU at Rice
Friday, Nov. 10
North Texas at SMU
Saturday, Nov. 11
UAB at Navy
Memphis at Charlotte
East Carolina at Florida Atlantic
Temple at South Florida
Rice at UTSA
Tulsa at Tulane
Friday, Nov. 17
South Florida at UTSA
Saturday, Nov. 18
Temple at UAB
Rice at Charlotte
East Carolina at Navy
Tulane at Florida Atlantic
SMU at Memphis
North Texas at Tulsa
Saturday, Nov. 25
UAB at North Texas (or Fri.)
Charlotte at South Florida
Tulsa at East Carolina (or Fri.)
Florida Atlantic at Rice
Memphis at Temple (or Fri.)
Navy at SMU
UTSA at Tulane (or Fri.)
Saturday, Dec. 2
American Athletic Championship Game
Saturday, Dec. 9
Navy vs. Army (in Foxborough)
