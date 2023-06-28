The 2023 American Athletic Conference Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each American team.

New to The American this season are Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, UAB, and USF. Three schools, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, departed The American for the Big 12.

The 2023 season gets underway for The American in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 with the Navy Midshipmen taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 2:30pm ET.

Week 1 action kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 31 with the UAB Blazers hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane entertaining the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Featured matchups on Saturday, Sept. 2 include East Carolina traveling to take on Michigan, Rice visiting Texas, North Texas hosting Cal, and UTSA traveling to face Houston.

The 2023 American Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 and it will be hosted by the team with the best record in conference play.

Helmet schedules for the ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt have already been released. The FBS Independents helmet schedule will be published soon.

