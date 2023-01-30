2023 ACC Spring football game schedule announced

The 2023 ACC Spring football game schedule has been announced, and all 14 games will be streamed live or televised.

Spring football game action in the ACC kicks off on Saturday, April 8 with NC State’s annual Kay Yow Spring Game. The game is set for 1:00pm ET with streaming on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).

Miami will hold their annual Spring game on Friday, April 14 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The stadium is home to Inter Miami CF of Major League Soccer.

Nine ACC Spring games are scheduled to be played on Saturday, April 15, beginning with Boston College’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game at 11:00am ET. Other schools hitting the gridiron that day include Clemson, Georgia Tech, Pitt, Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Florida State.

Virginia’s Spring game on April 15 will be televised live by the ACC Network. It will mark Virginia’s first public appearance at Scott Stadium since November’s tragedy.

Two schools, Louisville and Syracuse, will play their annual Spring games on Friday, April 21. Duke will wrap up the ACC’s Spring schedule when they hit the gridiron on Saturday, April 22.

Below is the schedule of 2023 ACC Spring football games:

* All times Eastern. Listings subject to change.

Saturday, April 8

NC State – 1pm, ACCNX

Friday, April 14

Miami – TBA, ACCNX

Saturday, April 15

Boston College – 11am, ACCNX

Clemson – 1pm, ACCNX

Georgia Tech – 1pm, ACCNX

Pitt – 1pm, ACCNX

Virginia – 2pm, ACCN

Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCNX

North Carolina – 3pm, ACCNX

Virginia Tech – 3pm, ACCNX

Florida State – 4pm, ACCNX

Friday, April 21

Louisville – 7pm, ACCNX

Syracuse – 7pm, ACCNX

Saturday, April 22

Duke – 2pm, ACCNX

