2023 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2023 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 14 Louisville Cardinals taking on the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Florida State clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing atop the standings with an 8-0 record (12-0 overall). The Seminoles will be making their league-leading sixth appearance in the championship game.

The Seminoles are second in the league with a 4-1 record (.800) in the ACC Championship Game. Florida State won the championship in 2005, 2012, 2013, and 2014 and lost in 2010.

Louisville will be making its first-ever appearance in the ACC Championship Game after finishing second in the standings with a 7-1 record in league play (10-2 overall). This is the first season for the Cardinals under head coach Jeff Brohm, who played at Louisville from 1989 through 1993.

Florida State and Louisville first met on the gridiron in 1952 and last met during the 2022 regular-season in Louisville, Ky. The Seminoles defeated the Cardinals in that contest, 35-31, and currently lead the overall series 17-6.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Florida State to defeat Louisville and play the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Louisville is projected to face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

2023 ACC Championship Game

Matchup: (14) Louisville vs. (4) Florida State

Location: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: ABC

Crew: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), and Katie George (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

