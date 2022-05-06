2022 USFL Schedule: Week 4 action kicks off Friday night

Week 4 of the 2022 USFL Schedule kicks off on Friday, May 6 with the Michigan Panthers taking on the Philadelphia Stars.

Michigan (1-2) and Philadelphia (1-2) will square off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be televised by FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 10:00pm ET / 9:00pm CT.

Week 4 action continues on Saturday, May 7 with two contests, both at Protective Stadium. The Pittsburgh Maulers (0-3) and New Jersey Generals (2-1) get the action started at 2:30pm ET / 1:30pm CT with live streaming coverage via Peacock. Later at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT, the Birmingham Stallions (3-0) take on the Tampa Bay Bandits (2-1) and the game will be televised by FOX.

The New Orleans Breakers (2-1) and Houston Gamblers (1-2) wrap up the Week 4 slate of games on Sunday, May 8 at 3:00pm ET. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock live from Protective Stadium.

The 2022 USFL schedule consists of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the complete USFL schedule for Week 4 of the 2022 season (all times Eastern).

2022 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 4

Friday, May 6

Philadelphia at Michigan – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 2:30pm, Peacock

Tampa Bay at Birmingham – 7pm, FOX

Sunday, May 8

Houston at New Orleans – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

USFL TEAM SCHEDULES

North Division

South Division

USFL SCHEDULES