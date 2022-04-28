2022 USFL Schedule: Week 3 action kicks off with Saturday doubleheader

Week 3 of the 2022 USFL Schedule kicks off on Saturday, April 30 with a doubleheader in South Division action.

Tampa Bay (1-1) will do battle with Houston (1-1) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be televised by FOX at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT. Birmingham (2-0) and New Orleans (2-0) will square off in the nightcap, which FOX will also carry. That game begins at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

The North division takes center stage on Sunday, May 1, with two games, both at Protective Stadium. The Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) and Michigan Panthers (0-2) get the action started at 2:30pm ET / 1:30pm CT with television coverage on USA. Later at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT, the New Jersey Generals (1-1) tee it up against the Philadelphia Stars (1-1) and the game will be carried on NBC and streamed over Peacock.

The 2022 USFL schedule consists of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the complete USFL schedule for Week 2 of the 2022 season (all times Eastern).

2022 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 3

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay at Houston – 4pm, FOX

Birmingham at New Orleans – 8pm, FOX

Sunday, May 1

Pittsburgh at Michigan – 2:30pm, USA

New Jersey at Philadelphia – 8pm, NBC/Peacock

USFL TEAM SCHEDULES

North Division

South Division

USFL SCHEDULES