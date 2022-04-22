2022 USFL Schedule: Week 2 action kicks off Friday night

Week 2 of the 2022 USFL Schedule kicks off on Friday, April 22 with the Michigan Panthers taking on the New Jersey Generals.

Michigan (0-1) and New Jersey (0-1) will square off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be televised by the USA Network at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

Week 2 action continues on Saturday, April 23 with two contests, both at Protective Stadium. The Pittsburgh Maulers (0-1) and Philadelphia Stars (0-1) get the action started at noon ET / 11:00am CT with television coverage on FOX. Later at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT, the Birmingham Stallions (1-0) take on the Houston Gamblers (1-0) and the game will be televised by FS1.

The New Orleans Breakers (1-0) and Tampa Bay Bandits (1-0) wrap up the Week 2 slate of games on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00pm ET. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock live from Protective Stadium.

The 2022 USFL schedule consists of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham, Ala. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the complete USFL schedule for Week 2 of the 2022 season (all times Eastern).

2022 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 2

Friday, April 22

Michigan at New Jersey – 8pm, USA

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX

Birmingham at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

