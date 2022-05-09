2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 6

Kickoff times and TV for Week 6 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will again host all four USFL games during Week 6. The action will get underway with a pair of games slated for Saturday, May 21. The Philadelphia Stars (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) at 1:00pm ET and that game is followed by the Birmingham Stallions (4-0) hosting the Michigan Panthers (1-3) at 7:30pm ET. Both Saturday contests will be televised nationally by NBC.
Week 6 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, May 22 with a second pair of contests, beginning at noon ET on FS1 with the New Orleans Breakers (3-1) hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4). The week concludes with the New Jersey General (3-1) hosting the Houston Gamblers (1-3) at 4:00pm ET and the game will be televised by FOX.
The USFL also announced on Monday that all games in Week 8 and Week 10 will be played at Legion Field in Birmingham.
The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicked off on Saturday, April 16 at Protective Stadium. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in that contest.
Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.
The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
USFL TEAM SCHEDULES
North Division
- 2022 Pittsburgh Maulers Schedule
- 2022 Philadelphia Stars Schedule
- 2022 New Jersey Generals Schedule
- 2022 Michigan Panthers Schedule
South Division
- 2022 Tampa Bay Bandits Schedule
- 2022 New Orleans Breakers Schedule
- 2022 Houston Gamblers Schedule
- 2022 Birmingham Stallions Schedule
Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 5 and 6 of the 2022 USFL season.
2022 USFL SCHEDULE
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 5
Friday, May 13
Michigan at Tampa Bay – 8pm, USA
Saturday, May 14
New Orleans at New Jersey – 3pm, FOX
Sunday, May 15
Birmingham at Philadelphia – 12pm, NBC
Pittsburgh at Houston – 4pm, FOX
WEEK 6
Saturday, May 21
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia – 1pm, NBC
Michigan at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC
Sunday, May 22
Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 12pm, FS1
Houston at New Jersey – 4pm, FOX
USFL SCHEDULES
- USFL Schedule (week-by-week)
- USFL Playoff Schedule
- USFL Team Schedules