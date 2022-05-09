2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 6

Kickoff times and TV for Week 6 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will again host all four USFL games during Week 6. The action will get underway with a pair of games slated for Saturday, May 21. The Philadelphia Stars (2-2) host the Tampa Bay Bandits (2-2) at 1:00pm ET and that game is followed by the Birmingham Stallions (4-0) hosting the Michigan Panthers (1-3) at 7:30pm ET. Both Saturday contests will be televised nationally by NBC.

Week 6 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, May 22 with a second pair of contests, beginning at noon ET on FS1 with the New Orleans Breakers (3-1) hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-4). The week concludes with the New Jersey General (3-1) hosting the Houston Gamblers (1-3) at 4:00pm ET and the game will be televised by FOX.

The USFL also announced on Monday that all games in Week 8 and Week 10 will be played at Legion Field in Birmingham.

The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicked off on Saturday, April 16 at Protective Stadium. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in that contest.

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 5 and 6 of the 2022 USFL season.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 5

Friday, May 13

Michigan at Tampa Bay – 8pm, USA

Saturday, May 14

New Orleans at New Jersey – 3pm, FOX

Sunday, May 15

Birmingham at Philadelphia – 12pm, NBC

Pittsburgh at Houston – 4pm, FOX

WEEK 6

Saturday, May 21

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia – 1pm, NBC

Michigan at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC

Sunday, May 22

Pittsburgh at New Orleans – 12pm, FS1

Houston at New Jersey – 4pm, FOX

