2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 5

Kickoff times and TV for Week 5 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will again host all four USFL games during Week 5. The action will get underway on Friday, May 13 with the Tampa Bay Bandits hosting the Michigan Panthers hosting and the game will be televised by the USA Network at 8:00pm ET.

One matchup is slated for Saturday, May 14. That contest features the New Jersey Generals hosting the New Orleans Breakers at 3:00pm ET with television coverage on FOX.

Week 5 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, May 8 with a pair of contests, beginning at noon ET on NBC with the Philadelphia Stars hosting the Birmingham Stallions. The week concludes with the Houston Gamblers hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers at 4:00pm ET and the game will be televised by FOX.

The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicked off on Saturday, April 16 at Protective Stadium. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in that contest.

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 4 and 5 of the 2022 USFL season.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 4

Friday, May 6

Philadelphia at Michigan – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 2:30pm, Peacock

Tampa Bay at Birmingham – 7pm, FOX

Sunday, May 8

Houston at New Orleans – 3pm, NBC

WEEK 5

Friday, May 13

Michigan at Tampa Bay – 8pm, USA

Saturday, May 14

New Orleans at New Jersey – 3pm, FOX

Sunday, May 15

Birmingham at Philadelphia – 12pm, NBC

Pittsburgh at Houston – 4pm, FOX

