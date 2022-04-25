2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 4

Kickoff times and TV for Week 4 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will again host all four USFL games during Week 4. The action will get underway on Friday, May 6 with the Michigan Panthers hosting the Philadelphia Stars and the game will be televised by FS1 at 10:00pm ET.

Matchups on Saturday, May 7 include the Pittsburgh Maulers hosting the New Jersey Generals at 2:30pm ET with streaming coverage via Peacock and the Birmingham Stallions hosting the Tampa Bay Bandits at 7:00pm ET on FOX.

Week 4 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, May 8 with the New Orleans Breakers hosting the Houston Gamblers at 3:00pm ET and the game will be televised by NBC.

The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicked off on Saturday, April 16 at Protective Stadium. The Birmingham Stallions defeated the New Jersey Generals 28-24 in that contest.

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2022 USFL season.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 3

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay at Houston – 4pm, FOX

Birmingham at New Orleans – 8pm, FOX

Sunday, May 1

Pittsburgh at Michigan – 2:30pm, USA

New Jersey at Philadelphia – 8pm, Peacock

WEEK 4

Friday, May 6

Philadelphia at Michigan – 10pm, FS1

Saturday, May 7

New Jersey at Pittsburgh – 2:30pm, Peacock

Tampa Bay at Birmingham – 7pm, FOX

Sunday, May 8

Houston at New Orleans – 3pm, NBC

