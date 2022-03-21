2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 3

Kickoff times and TV for Week 3 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

Assignments for Week 3 games were released earlier than anticipated, as the league previously stated that selections for Weeks 3 through 10 would be announced no later than the Monday that is two weeks prior to that particular weekend.

Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will host all four USFL games during Week 3. Matchups on Saturday, April 30 include the Houston Gamblers hosting the Tampa Bay Bandits (4:00pm ET, FOX) and the Michigan Panthers hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers (8:00pm ET, FOX).

Action on Sunday, May 1 begins with the New Orleans Breakers hosting the Birmingham Stallions at 2:30pm ET on the USA Network. Week 3 action concludes with the Philadelphia Stars hosting the New Jersey Generals at 8:00pm ET with exclusive coverage via Peacock.

The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 16 with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 17 with Houston at Michigan, Philadelphia at New Orleans, and Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh.

Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

USFL TEAM SCHEDULES

North Division

South Division

Below is the 2022 USFL schedule by week, including kickoff times and TV for Weeks 1 through 3.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 1

Saturday, April 16

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, NBC/Peacock

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, USA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, FS1

WEEK 2

Friday, April 22

Michigan at New Jersey – 8pm, USA

Saturday, April 23

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX

Birmingham at Houston – 7pm, FS1

Sunday, April 24

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 3pm, NBC/Peacock

WEEK 3

Saturday, April 30

Tampa Bay at Houston – 4pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Michigan – 8pm, FOX

Sunday, May 1

Birmingham at New Orleans – 2:30pm, USA

New Jersey at Philadelphia – 8pm, Peacock

WEEK 4 (May 6-8)

Tampa Bay at Birmingham

New Jersey at Pittsburgh

Houston at New Orleans

Philadelphia at Michigan

WEEK 5 (May 13-15)

Birmingham at Philadelphia

Pittsburgh at Houston

Michigan at Tampa Bay

New Orleans at New Jersey

WEEK 6 (May 21-22)

Michigan at Birmingham

Pittsburgh at New Orleans

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia

Houston at New Jersey

WEEK 7 (May 28-29)

Birmingham at Pittsburgh

New Jersey at Tampa Bay

Philadelphia at Houston

New Orleans at Michigan

WEEK 8 (June 3-5)

New Orleans at Birmingham

Pittsburgh at New Jersey

Houston at Tampa Bay

Michigan at Philadelphia

WEEK 9 (June 11-12)

Houston at Birmingham

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay at New Orleans

New Jersey at Michigan

WEEK 10 (June 18-19)

Birmingham at Tampa Bay

Michigan at Pittsburgh

New Orleans at Houston

Philadelphia at New Jersey

2022 USFL TV SCHEDULE (Weeks 4-10)

* All times Eastern.

