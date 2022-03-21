2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 3

Kickoff times and TV for Week 3 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.
Assignments for Week 3 games were released earlier than anticipated, as the league previously stated that selections for Weeks 3 through 10 would be announced no later than the Monday that is two weeks prior to that particular weekend.
Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., will host all four USFL games during Week 3. Matchups on Saturday, April 30 include the Houston Gamblers hosting the Tampa Bay Bandits (4:00pm ET, FOX) and the Michigan Panthers hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers (8:00pm ET, FOX).
Action on Sunday, May 1 begins with the New Orleans Breakers hosting the Birmingham Stallions at 2:30pm ET on the USA Network. Week 3 action concludes with the Philadelphia Stars hosting the New Jersey Generals at 8:00pm ET with exclusive coverage via Peacock.
The inaugural season of the revamped USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 16 with the New Jersey Generals facing the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.
Week 1 action continues on Sunday, April 17 with Houston at Michigan, Philadelphia at New Orleans, and Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh.
Overall, the USFL schedule will consist of ten weeks with four games each week, with all games played in Birmingham. The regular-season will conclude on Sunday, June 19.
The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Below is the 2022 USFL schedule by week, including kickoff times and TV for Weeks 1 through 3.
2022 USFL SCHEDULE
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 1
Saturday, April 16
New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX
Sunday, April 17
Houston at Michigan – 12pm, NBC/Peacock
Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, USA
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, FS1
WEEK 2
Friday, April 22
Michigan at New Jersey – 8pm, USA
Saturday, April 23
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX
Birmingham at Houston – 7pm, FS1
Sunday, April 24
New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 3pm, NBC/Peacock
WEEK 3
Saturday, April 30
Tampa Bay at Houston – 4pm, FOX
Pittsburgh at Michigan – 8pm, FOX
Sunday, May 1
Birmingham at New Orleans – 2:30pm, USA
New Jersey at Philadelphia – 8pm, Peacock
WEEK 4 (May 6-8)
Tampa Bay at Birmingham
New Jersey at Pittsburgh
Houston at New Orleans
Philadelphia at Michigan
WEEK 5 (May 13-15)
Birmingham at Philadelphia
Pittsburgh at Houston
Michigan at Tampa Bay
New Orleans at New Jersey
WEEK 6 (May 21-22)
Michigan at Birmingham
Pittsburgh at New Orleans
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia
Houston at New Jersey
WEEK 7 (May 28-29)
Birmingham at Pittsburgh
New Jersey at Tampa Bay
Philadelphia at Houston
New Orleans at Michigan
WEEK 8 (June 3-5)
New Orleans at Birmingham
Pittsburgh at New Jersey
Houston at Tampa Bay
Michigan at Philadelphia
WEEK 9 (June 11-12)
Houston at Birmingham
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh
Tampa Bay at New Orleans
New Jersey at Michigan
WEEK 10 (June 18-19)
Birmingham at Tampa Bay
Michigan at Pittsburgh
New Orleans at Houston
Philadelphia at New Jersey
2022 USFL TV SCHEDULE (Weeks 4-10)
* All times Eastern.
