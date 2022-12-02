2022 SWAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 SWAC Championship Game is set with the Jackson State Tigers hosting the Southern Jaguars. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson State clinched their spot in the SWAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division standings with a perfect 8-0 record (11-0 overall). The Tigers will be making their seventh appearance in the championship game.

In last season’s championship game, Jackson State defeated Prairie View A&M 27-10. It was their first championship game victory since 2007 and first under head coach Deion Sanders.

Southern (5-3) finished in a tie for first in the SWAC West Division standings along with the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Jaguars claimed the spot in the championship game as a result of their head-to-head victory over the Panthers, 45-13, on October 15 in Baton Rouge, La.

This will be Southern’s eighth appearance in the championship game and first under head coach Eric Dooley. Southern holds a 3-4 record in the SWAC Championship Game and last won the title in 2013 when they defeated Jackson State, 34-27.

Jackson State and Southern first met on the gridiron in 1929 and played earlier this season on October 29 in Jackson. The Tigers defeated the Jaguars in that matchup, 35-0, but Southern still leads the overall series 37-31.

The winner of the 2022 SWAC Championship Game will receive a bid to the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl to face the North Carolina Central Eagles, the champions of the MEAC.

