search

2022 SWAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

By Kevin Kelley - December 2, 2022
2022 SWAC Championship Game

The 2022 SWAC Championship Game is set with the Jackson State Tigers hosting the Southern Jaguars. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss.

Jackson State clinched their spot in the SWAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division standings with a perfect 8-0 record (11-0 overall). The Tigers will be making their seventh appearance in the championship game.

In last season’s championship game, Jackson State defeated Prairie View A&M 27-10. It was their first championship game victory since 2007 and first under head coach Deion Sanders.

Southern (5-3) finished in a tie for first in the SWAC West Division standings along with the Prairie View A&M Panthers. The Jaguars claimed the spot in the championship game as a result of their head-to-head victory over the Panthers, 45-13, on October 15 in Baton Rouge, La.

This will be Southern’s eighth appearance in the championship game and first under head coach Eric Dooley. Southern holds a 3-4 record in the SWAC Championship Game and last won the title in 2013 when they defeated Jackson State, 34-27.

Jackson State and Southern first met on the gridiron in 1929 and played earlier this season on October 29 in Jackson. The Tigers defeated the Jaguars in that matchup, 35-0, but Southern still leads the overall series 37-31.

Tickets for the SWAC Championship Game are available from our partner StubHub. The lowest price is currently around $50 plus fees.

The winner of the 2022 SWAC Championship Game will receive a bid to the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl to face the North Carolina Central Eagles, the champions of the MEAC.

2022 SWAC Championship Game

  • Matchup: Southern at Jackson State
  • Location: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium – Jackson, MS
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
  • Time: 4:00pm ET
  • TV: ESPN2
  • Crew: Tiffany Greene (play-by-play), Jay Walker (analyst), and Jalyn Johnson (reporter)
  • Tickets: Buy Tickets

College Football Conference Championship Games

View Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *