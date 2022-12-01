2022 Sun Belt Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 Sun Belt Championship Game is set with the Troy Trojans hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

Troy clinched their spot in the Sun Belt Championship Game after finishing 7-1 in conference play (10-2 overall) and will represent the West Division. The South Alabama Jaguars also finished 7-1, but the Trojans won the head-to-head tie-breaker since they defeated the Jaguars, 10-6, earlier this season on October 20.

This will mark the first-ever Sun Belt Championship Game appearance for Troy.

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers clinched the East Division of the Sun Belt Conference with a 6-2 record (9-2 overall). Coastal Carolina was scheduled to make their first appearance in the championship game in 2020 against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The James Madison Dukes also finished the 2022 season with the same record as Coastal Carolina and held the tie-breaker due to a head-to-head win. However, the Dukes are in their first year of reclassifying to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and are ineligible to compete in the championship game.

Troy and Coastal Carolina first met on the gridiron in 2017 and have played five times overall. The Chanticleers have won the last three meetings between the two teams and currently lead the series 3-2.

Tickets for the Sun Belt Championship Game are available from our partner StubHub. The lowest price is currently around $18 plus fees.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Troy to play the UTSA Roadrunners in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl and Coastal Carolina to face the North Texas Mean Green in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

2022 Sun Belt Championship Game

Matchup: Coastal Carolina at Troy

Coastal Carolina at Troy Location: Veterans Memorial Stadium – Troy, AL

Veterans Memorial Stadium – Troy, AL Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 Time: 3:30pm ET

3:30pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Crew: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), and Tiffany Blackmon (reporter)

Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), and Tiffany Blackmon (reporter) Tickets: Buy Tickets

