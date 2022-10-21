2022 SEC Football Predictions, Week 8 includes only one ranked vs. ranked matchup — the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide hosting the 24th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs. It’s a light week this week as only nine of the 14 SEC teams are in action.

Utilizing the AP Poll until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases their rankings.

OVERALL RECORD: 51-13

UT Martin (4-2) at #3 Tennessee (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Knoxville, TN | SEC Network

Y’all see that game Tennessee played in last week? Yeah, me neither.

Jalin Hyatt may not be available for this game because he hasn’t stopped scoring in last week’s game.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 55, UT Martin 3

—

#7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) at LSU (5-2, 3-1)

3:30pm ET | Baton Rouge, LA | CBS

This rivalry has one predictable element about it. Every game is unpredictable. 2022’s version will be no different.

I predict a loss this week for the Rebels, but it’s likely they leave Baton Rouge with a win. I know everyone is talking about the realistic odds that Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia finish the season with one loss. Assuming Juice Kiffin is human and Ole Miss leaves Baton Rouge victorious, the likelihood of the Rebels finishing the 2022 season with one loss is as plausible as the aforementioned other three teams.

The SEC needs a 12-team playoff.

PREDICTION: LSU 41, Ole Miss 38

—

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) at Missouri (2-4, 0-3)

4:00pm ET | Columbia, MO | SEC Network

Missouri led both Auburn and Georgia in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. That happened this season, yet, here we are in Week 8 of the SEC Football season and the Tigers are 2-4 with an 0-3 conference record.

Missouri now gets to enjoy the soothing conference salve that is a Saturday afternoon date with Vanderbilt. This salve may not be so soothing in the coming seasons if the current coaching staff sticks around, so the Tigers better pounce while the gettin’s good.

PREDICTION: Missouri 31, Vanderbilt 23

—

#24 Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC) at #6 Alabama (6-1, 3-1)

7:00pm ET | Tuscaloosa, AL | ESPN

Y’all see that game Alabama played in last week? Yeah, me neither.

Mississippi State’s one touchdown will actually be presented to the Bulldogs by Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt at halftime. He had a couple to spare from last week.

PREDICTION: Alabama 38, Mississippi State 10

—

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Columbia, SC | SEC Network

Jimbo is about to get Beamered. We all know the Aggies song and dance under Jimbo Fisher. Put all your eggs in the “Let’s beat Alabama” basket and underperforming in every other game the rest of the season. Get your shades ready, Shane.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 31, Texas A&M 20