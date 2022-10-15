2022 SEC Football Predictions, Week 7 features the third-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide traveling to Knoxville to take on the sixth-ranked and maybe overly confident Tennessee Volunteers. Let’s get to picking!

Utilizing the AP Poll until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases their rankings.

OVERALL RECORD: 47-11

October 15, 2022

Auburn (3-3, 1-2 SEC) at #9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Oxford, MS | ESPN

Juice Kiffin’s master and the Ole Miss Rebels are about to make a lot of Auburn fans happy. They are going to win by a big enough score for YellaWood and the gang to fire Bryan Harsin.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 48, Auburn 17

—

Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2 SEC) at #1 Georgia (6-0, 3-0 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Athens, GA | SEC Network

Georgia will beat Vanderbilt on Saturday in Athens. I don’t care what anyone says. This take is fire!

PREDICTION: Georgia 31, Vanderbilt 3

—

#3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) at #6 Tennessee (5-0, 2-0 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Knoxville, TN | CBS

The Third Saturday In October is upon us. Leaves are changing. The air is crisp. Cigar smoke will soon be wafting, but for the first time in 16 years, that smoke could be coming from a different locker room. If both teams play their best game, Alabama’s defense will be good enough to stop Tennessee enough times to get a lead and hold it. The offense would also be able to run the ball and eventually test the Tennessee defensive backfield through the air.

The biggest stat to watch is offensive snaps. No matter the score, if Tennessee begins to cross the 65-play mark, look out.

The second biggest stat will be Bryce Young. If he doesn’t start this game, he’s out much longer than just these last two games. Also, if he doesn’t play, this score prediction is garbage.

Whatever happens in this game, it’s good that it matters again.

PREDICTION: Alabama 31, Tennessee 21

—

Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) at BYU (4-2)

3:30pm ET | Provo, UT | ESPN

Arkansas will be physical and keep BYU from making this a shootout. The Hogs get an important win on the road in Provo.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 21, BYU 17

—

LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) at Florida (4-2, 1-2 SEC )

7:00pm ET | Gainesville, FL | ESPN

These two teams love to produce drama when they play each other. This one should be pretty fun Saturday night in The Swamp.

PREDICTION: LSU 16, Florida 13

—

#16 Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at #22 Kentucky (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

6:30pm ET | Starkville, MS | SEC Network

Mississippi State will show if they are for real this week. I think they do it with a two-possession win in Lexington.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 31, Kentucky 20