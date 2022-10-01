2022 SEC Football Predictions: Week 5 begins with seventh-ranked Kentucky visiting 14th-ranked Ole Miss at noon. The featured matchup is 2nd-ranked Alabama at 20th-ranked Arkansas.

Also, don’t forget, Eastern Washington at Florida was moved Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. And as expected, South Carolina easily defeated South Carolina State, 50-10, in a game that was moved from Saturday to Thursday night.

Utilizing the AP Poll until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee releases their rankings.

OVERALL RECORD: 36-9

October 1, 2022

#7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at #14 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

Noon | Oxford, MS | ESPN

This game has crazy written all over it. It also has “Which coach will Auburn get?” written all over it.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 33, Ole Miss 30

—

#2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at #20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Fayetteville, AR | CBS

The Hogs should be 4-0, but the potential game-winning field goal bounced off the top of the upright. Arkansas literally beat Texas A&M in every single statistical category other than where it matters most. There are no wins awarded for beating a team everywhere but the scoreboard.

This game could resemble Alabama’s trip to Austin in Week 2, but I just don’t think the ‘Tide will allow anyone to sneak up on them and be meaner and tougher again this season.

PREDICTION: Alabama 38, Arkansas 10

—

#17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

4:00pm ET | Starkville, MS | SEC Network

Mississippi State won’t be allowing kicks to hit the top of the upright in Starkville. I wouldn’t bet my house on this result, but I won’t be surprised if Mike Leach has a little something for Jimbo and the Aggies.

PREDICTION: Mississippi State 31, Texas A&M 23

—

LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

6:00pm ET | Auburn, AL | ESPN

Auburn contributed nothing in the two plays that gave them the overtime win last Saturday over Missouri. Like, seriously. Auburn watched the usually reliable Missouri place thicker miss a game-winning field goal from all of 26 yards out to send the game to overtime. Then, while preparing to mourn the loss as Missouri was about to cross the goal line for victory, the ball carrier tried to switch hands and extend the ball for the touchdown, but fumbled instead and the ball went out of the end zone and out of bounds for a touchback. The Missouri player was literally never tackled. He just fumbled.

I don’t think LSU has enough bad plays in them to give Auburn another win.

PREDICTION: LSU 34, Auburn 13

—

#1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri (2-2, 0-1 SEC)

6:30pm ET | Columbia, MO | SEC Network

Georgia gave up 22 points to Kent State. Time for everyone to write off the Bulldogs.

PREDICTION: Georgia 56, Missouri 6

—

October 2, 2022

Eastern Washington (1-2) at Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC)

Noon | Gainesville, FL | ESPN+/SECN+

Well. Here we are. Florida won the huge opener against Utah and has been pretty average since. Granted, Anthony Richardson was throwing the ball like he was Peyton Manning in Neyland Stadium last Saturday afternoon. The Gators will get win number three Sunday in a game pushed back due to Hurricane Ian.

PREDICTION: Florida 34, Eastern Washington 13