2022 SEC Football Predictions | Week 3

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

#1 Georgia (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC)

Noon ET | Columbia, SC | ESPN

It’s still a little early for Beamer Ball to be in full effect. It’s up and running, but Georgia loves serving reality checks to teams who feel they are on the rise (see 2021 Arkansas game in Fayetteville).

The Gamecocks need to look for the small victories to build on and scoring a touchdown against Georgia’s defense will be a legit building block.

PREDICTION: Georgia 27, South Carolina 10

—

Youngstown State (2-0) at #9 Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Lexington, KY | SEC Network

Expect the entire Stoops family tree to be in attendance for this game. Kentucky is ranked No. 9 in the country and coming off a huge win last week in Gainesville. Youngstown State will frustrate the Wildcats in a game that will resemble the opening week win over THE Miami University of Ohio.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 31, Youngstown State 20

—

Abilene Christian (2-0) at Missouri (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Columbia, MO | ESPN+/SECN+

The only team trying to beat up a school with the name “Christian” in it is Missouri. That’s a brave move when you’re playing in the Bible Belt SEC.

PREDICTION: Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 6

—

#20 Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at Georgia Tech (1-1)

3:30 pm ET | Atlanta, GA | ABC

This is a fun game for football fans who are old enough (and/or just love the history of the SEC) to remember Georgia Tech was a member of the SEC. I know it’s hard for some of the young’uns out there to comprehend that Georgia Tech is anything more than the alma mater of Jeff Foxworthy.

Lane and Juice Kiffin will bring a high-powered Rebels offense to Bobby Dodd Stadium and leave a winner.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 41, Georgia Tech 21

—

#22 Penn State (2-0) at Auburn (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

3:30 pm ET | Auburn, AL | CBS

I know it sounds crazy, but underperforming Auburn teams love to put together a great show at home at least once per season (See Iron Bowl 2021. See Iron Bowl 2019. See Iron Bowl 2017). Don’t be surprised when the defense starts swinging that pressure treated YellaWood pine on James Franklin and the visiting Nittany Lions of Penn State.

PREDICTION: Auburn 17, Penn State 13

—

Vanderbilt (1-1, 0-0 SEC) at Northern Illinois (1-1)

3:30 pm ET | DeKalb, IL | CBSSN

You read that right. Vanderbilt is traveling to DeKalb, Illinois, this weekend to take on Northern Illinois.

Here’s some history on DeKalb according to Wikipedia:

The city is named after decorated Franconian-French war hero Johann de Kalb, who died during the American Revolutionary War.

So, there you have it. Nobody comes into Johann de Kalb’s house and pushes the Huskies around. Well, some might, but Vanderbilt will not.

PREDICTION: Northern Illinois 35, Vanderbilt 32

—

Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) at #2 Alabama (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

4:00 pm ET | Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC Network

Will Alabama ever be Alabama again after having the audacity to only win by one point in Austin, Texas?

PREDICTION: Alabama 52, Louisiana-Monroe 0

—

Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at LSU (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

6:00 pm ET | Baton Rouge, LA | ESPN

Brian Kelly and the talent crawling all over the LSU sideline can’t look mediocre every week. Expect the college football world to crown Brian Kelly king of football after beating the Bulldogs Saturday night in Baton Rouge.

PREDICTION: LSU 42, Mississippi State 27

—

Missouri State (2-0) at #10 Arkansas (2-0, 1-0 SEC)

7:00 p.m. | Fayetteville, AR | ESPN+/SECN+

Arkansas is finally living up to the hype I’ve been throwing their way for the last five years. Sam Pittman has the Hogs oinking like some bosses.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 34, Missouri State 6

—

Akron (1-1) at #15 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC)

7:00 pm ET | Knoxville, TN | ESPN+/SECN+

Y’all seeing Tennessee over there in Knoxville? Well, you better.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 47, Akron 13

—

South Florida (1-1) at #18 Florida (1-1, 0-1 SEC)

7:30 pm ET | Gainesville, FL | SEC Network

Florida gets back on track after losing to Kentucky again last week.

PREDICTION: Florida 31, South Florida 10

—

#13 Miami (2-0) at #24 Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0 SEC)

9:00 pm ET | College Station, TX | ESPN

Want to spend $1.5 million and lose a home football game? There’s an App (State) for that.

The U sends College Station into an absolute frenzy of hatred for its head coach and the program that some had predicted would be in the College Football Playoff at season’s end.

PREDICTION: Miami 28, Texas A&M 24