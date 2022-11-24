2022 SEC Football Predictions: Week 13

Welcome to Week 13 of 2022 SEC Football Predictions! It’s Thanksgiving week and the last weekend of the regular-season. It’s also Rivalry Week with several of those contests featuring SEC teams.

Hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving! Thanks as always for visiting us here at FBSchedules.com. Let’s get to picking!

Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4 SEC) at #20 Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Oxford, MS | ESPN

I hope everyone is ready for Lane Kiffin’s rendition of the Les Miles 2007 SEC Championship Game impromptu press conference after Kirk Herbstreit broke the news that Miles was headed to Michigan earlier that day on GameDay. Kiffin is going to show up to the stadium Thursday afternoon with a toothpick in his mouth and a sweet pair of aviator shades covering his eyes. Juice will be by his side with a turkey and dressing hangover. Lane will reach in his pocket and pull out some stale popcorn. He will then look into the camera and, with purpose and intensity, tell us that he has a “damn good football team” to go coach.

Twenty minutes after the game ends, Lane and Juice will be talking pressure-treated pine on a plane to Auburn. He will arrive just in time to ride with the team to Tuscaloosa.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 41, Mississippi State 31

—

Friday, November 25, 2022

Arkansas (6-5, 3-4 SEC) at Missouri (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Columbia, MO | CBS

Missouri is not that good, but they are not that bad either. Arkansas is just fighting too many injuries. The Tigers win this year’s battle for the “Whatever Trophy They Give To The Winner Of This Game” trophy.

PREDICTION: Missouri 31, Arkansas 27

—

Florida (6-5, 3-5 SEC) at #19 Florida State (8-3)

7:30pm ET | Tallahassee, FL | ABC

How about a little ‘Noles-Gators to wrap up Black Friday? The United States faces off against England at the World Cup and the Seminoles will take on the Gators in what FSU fans hope will be the beginning of a new era in dominance over the Gators.

PREDICTION: Florida State 37, Florida 13

—

Saturday, November 27, 2022

Georgia Tech (5-6) at #1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0 SEC)

Noon | Athens, GA | ESPN

Georgia finishes the regular season at 12-0. Again. LSU awaits the Dawgs just down the road in Atlanta next Saturday for the SEC Championship.

PREDICTION: Georgia 31, Georgia Tech 0

—

South Carolina (7-4, 4-4 SEC) at #8 Clemson (10-1)

Noon | Clemson, SC | ABC

South Carolina was whipped by Florida who was whipped by Vanderbilt on the same Saturday the Gamecocks whipped the hope and prayers out of Tennessee. They come close to finally beating Clemson, but Death Valley will be too much the Beamers.

PREDICTION: Clemson 31, South Carolina 23

—

#25 Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5, 3-5 SEC)

3:00pm ET | Lexington, KY | SEC Network

It’s hoops season in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Get ready for a bunch of trash talk from each fanbase as they discuss the upcoming season over a game of a football.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 27, Louisville 17

—

Auburn (5-6, 2-5 SEC) at #8 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Tuscaloosa, AL | CBS

This season’s Iron Bowl will be dramatic. If not on the field, it will at least be interesting to see what happens on the Auburn sideline. Cadillac Willams will be head coach for this game, but will Lane Kiffin be lurking in the shadows as dreams of ass chewings and Sugar Bowls dance in his head?

Will Alabama be able to bring enough energy to match what Cadillac has brought to the Auburn program? If this game were on the road, Auburn’s interim coach would have a huge win on his young resume. Because it’s in Tuscaloosa, I think the home field will be just enough for Alabama to escape with a victory and yet another 10-win season under Nick Saban.

PREDICTION: Alabama 28, Auburn 24

—

#5 LSU (9-2, 6-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Baton Rouge, LA | ESPN

LSU has a chance to do something really special in Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge. Remember the first week of the season when I wrote, “Les Miles and Ed Orgeron won national titles at LSU. What makes you think Brian Kelly will not do well at LSU?”

Well. How about a trip to Atlanta in his first season and a chance at the College Football Playoffs with a win over A&M this week and over Georgia next week? It’s not likely, but neither was LSU’s chances to win to West.

PREDICTION: LSU 21, Texas A&M 13

—

#10 Tennessee (9-2, 5-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt (5-6, 2-5 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Nashville, TN | SEC Network

Hendon Hooker is done for the season with a torn ACL and the Vols hopes for a College Football Playoff berth were massacred in Columbia, South Carolina, last Saturday night.

I know it’s a little silly to think Vanderbilt wins just because they’ve won two straight games while Tennessee is trying to convince itself to see the overall positive big picture that is the 2022 season, but Vandy has turned a corner. And the Vols will need to be careful not to run into the straight edge of that same corner Saturday night in Nashville.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 34, Tennessee 31