2022 SEC Football Predictions: Week 10

Following a one-game suspension as well as some internally-handled discipline due to being, “way too good at predicting games,” (Kevin Kelley’s words. Not mine. I promise) I have returned for Week 10 of the 2022 SEC Football Predictions. I will do my best to, “stop getting every game correct,” and will “try to at least not get the exact score correct for one team.”

Seriously, though. It’s always great to be here with y’all writing about college football. Let’s get to predicting.

Utilizing the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings.

OVERALL RECORD: 56-13

LAST WEEK: 0-0 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2 WEEKS AGO: 5-0

Kentucky (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Missouri (4-4, 2-3 SEC)

Noon | Columbia, MO | SEC Network

Missouri takes down a sinking Kentucky ship.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 27, Missouri 30

—

Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC)

Noon ET | College Station, TX | ESPN

The Aggies beat Alabama last year and have done nothing since. On the other hand, Florida beat Utah in Week 1 and they have done nothing since. The Gators are one game better in the win column than A&M, but the two programs are lightyears apart.

PREDICTION: Florida 28, Texas A&M 17

—

#1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) at #3 Georgia (8-0 5-0 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Athens, GA | CBS

Why would I pick Tennessee to win over Georgia by 11 points? Why would anyone believe that the Vols would have “#1” to the left of “Tennessee” the Saturday after the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings? Tennessee will be the better team Saturday in Athens.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 41, Georgia 30

—

Liberty (7-1) at Arkansas (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

4:00pm ET | Fayetteville, AR | SEC Network

Arkansas has already beaten Cincinnati to open the season. This week the Hogs beat another Group of Five darling in Fayetteville.

PREDICTION: Arkansas 31, Liberty 23

—

#6 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) at #10 LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Baton Rouge, LA | ESPN

Alabama will either be the killer everyone thought they’d be to start the season, or, they will continue to self-implode and play afraid on the road. I’m predicting that the ‘Tide are the former, but if they have any self-doubt whatsoever, Brian Kelly is a month from adding a December game in Atlanta to LSU’s schedule.

PREDICTION: Alabama 34, LSU 21

—

Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Starkville, MS | ESPN2

Here comes the “The coach was fired and I can’t believe X played so well under interim head coach, XYZ. They should give him the job” game of the week. Just watch. Cadillac Williams will inspire the players on the road and the Tigers will win in Starkville.

PREDICTION: Auburn 42, Mississippi State 17

—

South Carolina (5-3, 2-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4)

7:30pm ET | Nashville, TN | SEC Network

Shane Beamer takes his shades to Nashville to get a win.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 38, Vanderbilt 17

