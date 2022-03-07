2022 Pittsburgh Maulers schedule announced

The 2022 Pittsburgh Maulers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Pittsburgh Maulers kickoff the inaugural season of the USFL on Sunday, April 17, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Bandits in Birmingham, Ala. The game will begin at 8:00pm ET.

The nine remaining matchups for Pittsburgh have also been set, although exact dates and kickoff times will be announced later. Below is Pittsburgh’s schedule for the 2022 season:

2022 Pittsburgh Maulers Schedule

04/17 – Tampa Bay

04/23 – at Philadelphia

Week 3 – at Michigan

Week 4 – New Jersey

Week 5 – at Houston

Week 6 – at New Orleans

Week 7 – Birmingham

Week 8 – at New Jersey

Week 9 – Philadelphia

Week 10 – Michigan

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 16 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 19. All regular-season games will be played in Birmingham, Ala.

The new USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The USFL will release team-by-team schedules once per hour today. Below is the complete schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season (all times Eastern):

Saturday, April 16, 2022

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, TV TBA