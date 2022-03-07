2022 Philadelphia Stars schedule announced

The 2022 Philadelphia Stars schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Philadelphia Stars kickoff the inaugural season of the USFL on Sunday, April 17, 2022 against the New Orleans Breakers in Birmingham, Ala. The game will begin at 4:00pm ET.

The nine remaining matchups for the Philadelphia Stars have also been set, although exact dates and kickoff times will be announced later. Below is Philadelphia’s schedule for the 2022 season.

2022 Philadelphia Stars Schedule

04/17 – at New Orleans

04/23 – Pittsburgh

Week 3 – New Jersey

Week 4 – at Michigan

Week 5 – Birmingham

Week 6 – Tampa Bay

Week 7 – at Houston

Week 8 – Michigan

Week 9 – at Pittsburgh

Week 10 – at New Jersey

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 16 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 19. All regular-season games will be played in Birmingham, Ala.

The new USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season (all times Eastern):

Saturday, April 16, 2022

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, TV TBA