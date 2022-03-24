2022 OVC football schedule announced

The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) football schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 24.
For the 2022 season, the OVC will consist of seven football-playing members following the addition of Lindenwood and the departures of Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, and Jacksonville State. Lindenwood will join existing OVC members Eastern Illinois, Murray State, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.
From the release:
Lindenwood, who joins the OVC and begins its reclassification to Division I, is eligible to win the OVC Championship but cannot earn the league’s automatic bid to the FCS Playoffs. Should the Lions claim the regular season title, the runner-up (as determined through a tiebreaker to address the unbalanced schedule), would earn the AQ.
Via individual school releases, two non-conference matchups involving OVC teams were also revealed today and are listed below:
- Central Arkansas at Southeast Missouri (Sept. 24)
- Lane College at Tennessee State (Oct. 1)
2022 OVC Football Schedule (Conference only)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Lindenwood at UT Martin
Eastern Illinois at Murray State
Saturday, Oct. 1
Southeast Missouri at Lindenwood
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin
Saturday, Oct. 8
UT Martin at Murray State
Tennessee Tech at Southeast Missouri
Saturday, Oct. 15
Lindenwood at Eastern Illinois (will NOT count in OVC standings)
Tennessee State at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, Oct. 22
Murray State at Lindenwood
Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State
Saturday, Oct. 29
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee State at Murray State
Saturday, Nov. 5
Lindenwood at Tennessee Tech
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee State
Saturday, Nov. 12
Southeast Missouri at Eastern Illinois
UT Martin at Tennessee State
Saturday, Nov. 19
Eastern Illinois at UT Martin
Murray State at Southeast Missouri
