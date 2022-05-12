The 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule kicks off with a special season-opening game on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Games on Sunday begin on Sept. 11 with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game, as well as all remaining Sunday Night Football branded games, will be televised at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

A Sunday Night Football branded game will also be played on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 24. That contest features the Minnesota Vikings hosting the New England Patriots.

Sunday Night Football games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change based on the NFL’s flexible scheduling:

This season, “Flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.

Overall, the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC will include 20 regular-season games, with two of those contests on a Thursday.

2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule

*All games at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)

Bills at Rams | Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1)

Buccaneers at Cowboys | Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2)

Bears at Packers | Tickets

Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3)

49ers at Broncos | Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4)

Chiefs at Buccaneers | Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5)

Bengals at Ravens | Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6)

Cowboys at Eagles | Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7)

Steelers at Dolphins | Tickets

Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8)

Packers at Bills | Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9)

Titans at Chiefs | Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10)

Chargers at 49ers | Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11)

Bengals at Steelers | Tickets

Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)

Patriots at Vikings | Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12)

Packers at Eagles | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13)

Colts at Cowboys | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14)

Chiefs at Broncos | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15)

Patriots at Raiders | Tickets

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16)

Buccaneers at Cardinals | Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17)

Rams at Chargers | Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18)

Matchup TBD

