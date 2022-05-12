The 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule kicks off with a special season-opening game on Thursday, Sept. 8. The Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Games on Sunday begin on Sept. 11 with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game, as well as all remaining Sunday Night Football branded games, will be televised at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
A Sunday Night Football branded game will also be played on Thanksgiving night, Thursday, Nov. 24. That contest features the Minnesota Vikings hosting the New England Patriots.
Sunday Night Football games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change based on the NFL’s flexible scheduling:
This season, “Flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon.
Overall, the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule on NBC will include 20 regular-season games, with two of those contests on a Thursday.
2022 NFL Sunday Night Football Schedule
*All games at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
Thursday, Sept. 8 (Week 1)
Bills at Rams | Tickets
Sunday, Sept. 11 (Week 1)
Buccaneers at Cowboys | Tickets
Sunday, Sept. 18 (Week 2)
Bears at Packers | Tickets
Sunday, Sept. 25 (Week 3)
49ers at Broncos | Tickets
Sunday, Oct. 2 (Week 4)
Chiefs at Buccaneers | Tickets
Sunday, Oct. 9 (Week 5)
Bengals at Ravens | Tickets
Sunday, Oct. 16 (Week 6)
Cowboys at Eagles | Tickets
Sunday, Oct. 23 (Week 7)
Steelers at Dolphins | Tickets
Sunday, Oct. 30 (Week 8)
Packers at Bills | Tickets
Sunday, Nov. 6 (Week 9)
Titans at Chiefs | Tickets
Sunday, Nov. 13 (Week 10)
Chargers at 49ers | Tickets
Sunday, Nov. 20 (Week 11)
Bengals at Steelers | Tickets
Thursday, Nov. 24 (Week 12)
Patriots at Vikings | Tickets
Sunday, Nov. 27 (Week 12)
Packers at Eagles | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 4 (Week 13)
Colts at Cowboys | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 11 (Week 14)
Chiefs at Broncos | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 18 (Week 15)
Patriots at Raiders | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 25 (Week 16)
Buccaneers at Cardinals | Tickets
Sunday, Jan. 1 (Week 17)
Rams at Chargers | Tickets
Sunday, Jan. 8 (Week 18)
Matchup TBD
