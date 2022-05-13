2022 NFL Schedule released

The 2022 NFL Schedule has officially been released. Regular season football kicks off on Thursday, September 8 with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills.

Sunday Night Football in Week 1 will feature the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is set for Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2022 NFL schedule, announced earlier today, features the Denver Broncos traveling to play the Seattle Seahawks. The game will be broadcast by ESPN and ABC at 8:20pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day features three matchups — Buffalo at Detroit, NY Giants at Dallas, and New England at Minnesota.

The 2022 NFL Playoff Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. Super Bowl LVII is scheduled for Sunday, February 12, 2023 and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

On Thursday, August4, the 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is information on flexible scheduling and other date changes this season:

This season, “Flexible scheduling” for Sunday night may be used twice between Weeks 5-10, and during Weeks 11-15 and Week 17. In weeks of the season eligible for “flexible scheduling,” the games listed for the Sunday night window are tentative and subject to change. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to a Sunday afternoon. In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

