2022 NFL Preseason Schedule announced

The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

Five other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):

PRESEASON WEEK HOF

Thursday, Aug. 4

Jaguars vs. Raiders – 8pm, NBC

PRESEASON WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 18

Bears at Seahawks – 8pm, ESPN

Sunday, Aug. 21

Ravens at Cardinals – 8pm, FOX

Monday, Aug. 22

Falcons at Jets – 8pm, ESPN

PRESEASON WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 25

49ers at Texans – 8pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Aug. 28

Lions at Steelers – 4:30pm, CBS

The NFL Network will televise the remainder of the preseason games live nationwide. Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date.

Below is the complete list of 2022 NFL preseason matchups:

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 4

Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (NBC)

WEEK 1 (AUG. 11-15)

Tennessee at Baltimore

Indianapolis at Buffalo

Kansas City at Chicago

Arizona at Cincinnati

Dallas at Denver

Atlanta at Detroit

New Orleans at Houston

Cleveland at Jacksonville

Minnesota at Las Vegas

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers

N.Y. Giants at New England

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia

Seattle at Pittsburgh

Green Bay at San Francisco

Miami at Tampa Bay

Carolina at Washington

WEEK 2 (AUG. 18-22)

Baltimore at Arizona (8/21, FOX)

Denver at Buffalo

Philadelphia at Cleveland

New Orleans at Green Bay

Detroit at Indianapolis

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

Washington at Kansas City

Dallas at L.A. Chargers

Houston at L.A. Rams

Las Vegas at Miami

San Francisco at Minnesota

Carolina at New England

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets (8/22, ESPN)

Chicago at Seattle (8/18, ESPN)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee

WEEK 3 (AUG. 25-29)

Jacksonville at Atlanta

Washington at Baltimore

Buffalo at Carolina

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati

Chicago at Cleveland

Seattle at Dallas

Minnesota at Denver

San Francisco at Houston (8/25, Prime Video)

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis

Green Bay at Kansas City

New England at Las Vegas

Philadelphia at Miami

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets

Detroit at Pittsburgh (8/28, CBS)

Arizona at Tennessee

The NFL Schedule for the 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

NFL Preseason Schedule