2022 NFL Preseason Schedule announced

The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule has been released and kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally televised by NBC at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.
Five other preseason games have also been scheduled for national television or streaming broadcasts on ESPN, CBS, FOX, and/or Prime Video during Week 2 and Week 3 (All times Eastern):
PRESEASON WEEK HOF
Thursday, Aug. 4
Jaguars vs. Raiders – 8pm, NBC
PRESEASON WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 18
Bears at Seahawks – 8pm, ESPN
Sunday, Aug. 21
Ravens at Cardinals – 8pm, FOX
Monday, Aug. 22
Falcons at Jets – 8pm, ESPN
PRESEASON WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 25
49ers at Texans – 8pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Aug. 28
Lions at Steelers – 4:30pm, CBS
The NFL Network will televise the remainder of the preseason games live nationwide. Dates and times for those games will be announced at a later date.
Below is the complete list of 2022 NFL preseason matchups:
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUG. 4
Jacksonville vs. Las Vegas (NBC)
WEEK 1 (AUG. 11-15)
Tennessee at Baltimore
Indianapolis at Buffalo
Kansas City at Chicago
Arizona at Cincinnati
Dallas at Denver
Atlanta at Detroit
New Orleans at Houston
Cleveland at Jacksonville
Minnesota at Las Vegas
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers
N.Y. Giants at New England
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia
Seattle at Pittsburgh
Green Bay at San Francisco
Miami at Tampa Bay
Carolina at Washington
WEEK 2 (AUG. 18-22)
Baltimore at Arizona (8/21, FOX)
Denver at Buffalo
Philadelphia at Cleveland
New Orleans at Green Bay
Detroit at Indianapolis
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
Washington at Kansas City
Dallas at L.A. Chargers
Houston at L.A. Rams
Las Vegas at Miami
San Francisco at Minnesota
Carolina at New England
Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets (8/22, ESPN)
Chicago at Seattle (8/18, ESPN)
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
WEEK 3 (AUG. 25-29)
Jacksonville at Atlanta
Washington at Baltimore
Buffalo at Carolina
L.A. Rams at Cincinnati
Chicago at Cleveland
Seattle at Dallas
Minnesota at Denver
San Francisco at Houston (8/25, Prime Video)
Tampa Bay at Indianapolis
Green Bay at Kansas City
New England at Las Vegas
Philadelphia at Miami
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets
Detroit at Pittsburgh (8/28, CBS)
Arizona at Tennessee
The NFL Schedule for the 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.