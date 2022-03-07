2022 New Jersey Generals schedule announced

The 2022 New Jersey Generals schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The New Jersey Generals kickoff the inaugural season of the USFL on Saturday, April 16, 2022 against the Birmingham Stallions at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

The nine remaining matchups for New Jersey have also been set, although exact dates and kickoff times will be announced later. Below is New Jersey’s schedule for the 2022 season:

2022 New Jersey Generals Schedule

04/16 – at Birmingham

04/22 – Michigan

Week 3 – at Philadelphia

Week 4 – at Pittsburgh

Week 5 – New Orleans

Week 6 – Houston

Week 7 – at Tampa Bay

Week 8 – Pittsburgh

Week 9 – at Michigan

Week 10 – Philadelphia

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 16 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 19. All regular-season games will be played in Birmingham, Ala.

The new USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season (all times Eastern):

Saturday, April 16, 2022

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, TV TBA