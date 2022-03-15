2022 NEC Football Schedule announced

The 2022 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with Central Connecticut hosting Sacred Heart.

The NEC schedule for the 2022 season will feature eight teams playing a full round-robin schedule, which results in seven conference games per team.

NEC members in 2022 include the Bryant Bulldogs, Central Connecticut Blue Devils, Duquesne Dukes, LIU Sharks, Merrimack Warriors, Sacred Heart Pioneers, Saint Francis U. Red Flash, and Wagner Seahawks.

NEC members playing Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents this season include Duquesne (Florida State, Hawaii), LIU (Toledo, Kent State), Wagner (Rutgers, Syracuse), Bryant (FIU), Central Connecticut (UConn), and Saint Francis U. (Akron).

Five previously unannounced non-conference matchups involving NEC teams were also revealed by the schedule release and are listed below:

Holy Cross at Merrimack (Sept. 3)

Assumption at Merrimack (Sept. 10)

Villanova at LIU (Sept. 10)

Saint Francis U. at Georgetown (Nov. 5)

Bryant at Holy Cross (Nov. 12)

Currently, Duquesne and LIU only have 10 opponents scheduled. Each can add an additional non-conference matchup to get to an 11-game schedule.

2022 NEC Football Schedules

2022 NEC Football Schedule (Composite)