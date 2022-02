2022 Mountain West football schedule announced

The 2022 Mountain West football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 10 with Boise State at New Mexico.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each MWC team in 2022 include Fresno State at USC, Hawaii at Michigan, Nevada at Iowa, Colorado at Air Force, BYU at Boise State, Colorado State at Michigan, New Mexico at LSU, Arizona at San Diego State, San Jose State at Auburn, UNLV at Notre Dame, Utah State at Alabama, and Wyoming at Illinois.

The 2022 Mountain West Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will be a match-up of the Mountain and West Division winners and will be hosted by the highest ranked team.

Additional releases from the Mountain West will come this Spring, which will shift certain games to Thursdays and Fridays.

2022 Mountain West Football Schedules

Mountain Division

West Division

Mountain West Football Schedule (Composite)

Saturday, Aug. 27

UConn at Utah State

Wyoming at Illinois

Vanderbilt at Hawai‘i

Nevada at New Mexico State

Saturday, Sept. 3

Northern Iowa at Air Force

Boise State at Oregon State

Colorado State at Michigan

Maine at New Mexico

Utah State at Alabama

Tulsa at Wyoming

Cal Poly at Fresno State

Western Kentucky at Hawai‘i

Texas State at Nevada

Arizona at San Diego State

Portland State at San José State

Idaho State at UNLV

Saturday, Sept. 10

Colorado at Air Force

Boise State at New Mexico*

Middle Tennessee at Colorado State

Weber State at Utah State

Northern Colorado at Wyoming

Oregon State at Fresno State

Hawai‘i at Michigan

Incarnate Word at Nevada

Idaho State at San Diego State

San José State at Auburn

UNLV at Cal

Saturday, Sept. 17

Air Force at Wyoming*

UT-Martin at Boise State

Colorado State at Washington State

UTEP at New Mexico

Fresno State at USC

Duquesne at Hawai‘i

Nevada at Iowa

San Diego State at Utah

North Texas at UNLV

Saturday, Sept. 24

Nevada at Air Force*

Boise State at UTEP

Sacramento State at Colorado State

New Mexico at LSU

UNLV at Utah State*

Wyoming at BYU

Hawai‘i at New Mexico State

Toledo at San Diego State

Western Michigan at San José State

Friday, Sept. 30

Utah State at BYU

Saturday, Oct. 1

Navy at Air Force

San Diego State at Boise State*

New Mexico at UNLV*

San José State at Wyoming*

Fresno State at UConn

Saturday, Oct. 8

Air Force at Utah State*

Fresno State at Boise State*

Colorado State at Nevada*

Wyoming at New Mexico*

Hawai‘i at San Diego State*

UNLV at San José State*

Saturday, Oct. 15

Air Force at UNLV*

Utah State at Colorado State*

New Mexico at New Mexico State

San José State at Fresno State*

Nevada at Hawai‘i*

Saturday, Oct. 22

Boise State at Air Force*

Hawai‘i at Colorado State*

Fresno State at New Mexico*

Utah State at Wyoming*

San Diego State at Nevada*

San José State at New Mexico State

UNLV at Notre Dame

Saturday, Oct. 29

Colorado State at Boise State*

Wyoming at Hawai‘i*

San Diego State at Fresno State*

Nevada at San José State*

Saturday, Nov. 5

Air Force vs. Army (in Arlington, TX)

BYU at Boise State

Colorado State at San José State*

New Mexico at Utah State*

Hawai‘i at Fresno State*

UNLV at San Diego State*

Saturday, Nov. 12

Boise State at Nevada*

New Mexico at Air Force*

Utah State at Hawai‘i*

Wyoming at Colorado State*

Fresno State at UNLV*

San José State at San Diego State*

Saturday, Nov. 19

Boise State at Wyoming*

Colorado State at Air Force*

Fresno State at Nevada*

San Diego State at New Mexico*

San José State at Utah State*

UNLV at Hawai‘i*

Saturday, Nov. 26

Air Force at San Diego State*

New Mexico at Colorado State*

Utah State at Boise State*

Wyoming at Fresno State*

Hawai‘i at San José State*

Nevada at UNLV*

Saturday, December 3

Mountain West Football Championship Game

*Mountain West game